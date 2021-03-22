Malawi govt probes foreign entrepreneurs over fraudulent business permits: Illegal traders to be flushed out

Government says it is investigating some foreign enterprises for obtaining business resident permits without following proper procedures.

This follows revelations that most of foreign entrepreneurs ply their trade in locations reserved for locals, hence exerting unfair competition.

Minister of Trade Sosten Gwengwe said that an investigation has been instituted to flush out illegal traders.

Chitipa South legislator, Welani Chilenga told parliament on Monday that some Malawians are failing to prosper in their businesses due to an influx of foreign nationals conducting small scale businesses in the country.

He told government to address the issue quickly.

Labour Minister, Ken Kandodo pledges that his ministry will discuss the matter with the Trade Ministry for possible solutions.

Meanwhile, Kandodo has cited COVID-19 as among factors that have frustrated implementation of the one million jobs creation campaign promise.

He told Parliament on Monday that government was working on the strategic plan to still fulfil the promise within a short period of time.

Kandodo said the ministry has identified a number of sectors that can help in the creation of jobs, including the mining sector.

He explained that if companies could explore the availability of mineral deposits, it would eventually create jobs.

Kandodo has also agreed with one of the members of Parliament that cultivation of medicinal hemp, which is legal, is another economic activity that can create employment through growing and processing.

