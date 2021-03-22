Mwanamvekha sues Malawi Voice, editor for defamation and characters assassination: Online publication retracts article, apologises

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) national governing council member party spokesperson of finance Joseph Mwanamvekha has sued Malawi Voice online publication and its managing editor Justice Mponda who is also former State House deputy press secretary defamation after a story which he argues was fabrication and work of propaganda.

Malawi Voice carried a story titled “Eexposed! Abdulla Master bribed former Finance Minister Mwanamvekha with K1billion to release K10 billion Cheque.”

In the story, Mponda claimed that M Mwanamvekha, who served as minister of Finance during the Peter Mutharika administration, pocketed K1 billion bribery from the owner of Worldwide Construction Company Abdul Master.

The money was to entice the Minister to authorize the government to release a cheque of K10 billion to Worldwide Construction Company.

It has been established that WWC did not receive a K10 billion payment from the Malawi Government as the article alleged.

Mwanamvekha has therefore instructed his lawyers to sue Malawi Voice and Mponda for defamation and character Assassination.

However, Malawi Voice deleted the story on its online page and proceeded to issue an apology to both Mwanamvekha and Abdul Master.

In the apology , Malawi Voice wrote, “Our publishing of the story is now regretted as it has now come to our attention that the contents of the story grossly misrepresent the facts and we have regrettably noted that our source of information was not only impeachable but also malicious, calculative and manipulative.”

The publication also went further calling upon all their readers to disregard the write-up and to kindly share narrative apology to those who came across the same.

Nonetheless, Mwanamvekha said he is still pursuing a defamation suit “in order to send a strong warning to those who believe in circulating fake news that aims at tarnishing other people’s image for political reasons.”

Malawi Voice is also answering the similar charges of defamation and character assassination by Simbi Phiri of Khato Civils.

