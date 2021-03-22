Police arrest teacher over student defilement

A 38-year-old Primary School teacher in Mulanje is in police custody for allegedly defiling his own 12-year-student.

Police have identified the teacher as Isaac Mussah who allegedly defiled a standard eight girl.

The girl has told police that on Thursday evening, March 18, 2021 she drew a picture resembling one of the pupils at the school.

Following this, the suspect who is also the boarding master called her to the staff room to advise her on how to improve the drawing.

Surprisingly, the suspect undressed the girl and defiled her while other students observed from a distance since the lights were on.

When school management learnt about this, they informed the victim’s father who later reported to police who arrested him over the weekend.

He will appear in court soon to answer a charge of defilement contrary to section 138 of the Penal Code.

Mussah comes from Malonje village, Traditional Authority Malemia in Zomba district.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!