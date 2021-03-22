State dithers on bringing South Africa accusers for Bushiri trial in Malawi
Malawi government is refusing to have Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) leader Prophet Shepherd Bushiri accusers in South Africa to appear before Lilongwe magistrate Court to authenticate evidence contained in the extradition request.
Bushiri’s lawyer, Wapona Kita, argued before the court that, according to Section 9 of the Extradition Act, witnesses are supposed to be paraded for authentication of evidence contained in the extradition request.
Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Steve Kayuni alleged that if it brings witnesses and evidence it would be violating the rights of the Bushiri’s by subjecting them to two trials – even though the Bushiri’s want the State to prove the witnesses exist and the evidence is sufficient.
He further argued that the affidavits sent by South Africa should be treated as evidence and the court must not accept witnesses to be called or the evidence against the Bushiri’s to be tested.
Kita, however, snapped Kayuni arguing that the State cannot rely solely on what is stated in the extradition request, without checking the authenticity of the information of if at all the evidence is sufficient or verified.
“The reasoning is that the State must not rely on evidence it has not seen or authenticated while pursuing an extradition. The Extradition Act itself in section 9 is clear that and how evidence must be received.
“It says the court has same jurisdictions as a preliminary enquiry and the hearing cannot deviate from that,” he said.
Bushiri himself has previously rejected all rape allegations levelled against him by women who had spoken out in the media. He accused the women of blackmail.
The flamboyant prophet is also on record as having blamed some officers in the South African Special Crimes Unit known as the Hawks of propagating the allegations as part of an extortion campaign. on.
Magistrate Patrick Chirwa has since adjourned the hearing to Monday 29th March for ruling on the matter.
Iyi siikuyankhidwa bwanji? Chizungu cha ma lawyer chavuta?
Malawi dziko lomvetsa chisoni kukamira nkhani yopanda pake,amalawi amaphedwa ku southafrica a police akuwonelera just because he is akwerekwere alibe nazo ntchito km amalawi kakaka nkhani za ziiii
Iam now doubt sanity of my friend Kita. Umboni wakuti Bushiri adathawa ndiwachiani. You have bushiri with you. What else do you want. Apa Yalakwa; a LAWYER a Kita, mwagulitsa game.
Munthu wa Mulungu akuwopa chiyani? Akudelela kodi mphamvu za Mulungu. Kodi iye samudziwa Mulungu wake kuti angachite zozwizwitsa ka munthu wake. Ayi sali wa Mulungu ameneyu ndu chifukwa ali ndi mantha
‘The destruction of the poor is in their poverty.’ For a red t-shirt, they will go to support a thief. Jesus Christ must be astonished to witness such stupidity.
Once again the state is going to mess up. But it’s all a plan. Sure they know the law. Bushiri will end up being paid money by government. SMH
Big brains arguing in court. I like my fellow Malawians. This is the spirit. Let’s show the world that we are super intelligent and we belong to our own world. All southern Africa countries have developed because of the sacrifices Malawian men made. We have fathered children and today they cannot be wiser. Check their surnames
Bushiri’s demands while here in Malawi so far, and counting: South Africa govt must assure him safety for him to return. South Africa govt must assure him that his bail which he absconded from, must not be revoked. South African police officers who investigated, arrested,prosecuted him, must recuse themselves. South Africa govt must investigate and arrest the officers who arrested him. South Africa govt must provide new officers to arrest, investigate, or prosecute him. He doesn’t want just any kind of arresting officers, they must be special. Malawi Police must not arrest him. Malawi magistrate must not hear his case,… Read more »
The solution to this is to just send the Bushiris to South Africa akakumane ndi ma witness akuwafunawo.