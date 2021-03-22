Chakwera says Magufuli ‘not only an icon but a Hero’
President Lazarus Chakwera says the departed Tanzanian president John Pombe Magufuli was a towering symbol of Africa’s economic resurgence and described him an icon and a hero in the African continent.
Chakwera, speaking on Monday at the Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma, Tanzania during Magufuli’s funeral requiem mass, eurogised: “166 days ago, President John Pombe Magufuli and I had dinner together at the State Residence in Dar es Salaam, but I did not know that it would be our last supper.
“The following day, he saw me off the apron of Julius Nyerere International Airport, but I did not know that it would be our last goodbye. Today, I join you all in a state of shock and grief at the passing of one of Africa’s finest sons because none of us saw it coming.”
President Chakwera said the ability to let no one see his next move coming, which is unsettling in Magufuli’s death, is also what is inspiring about the departed Tanzanian leader’s life.
Said Chakwera: “When they said laziness and sloth in public service cannot be cured, they did not see Magufuli coming.
“When they said the cartels of corruption strangling Africa’s governments cannot be defeated, they did not see Magufuli coming.”
Further eulogised Chakwera: “When they said African States cannot become middle-income economies within a single presidential term, they did not see Magufuli.”
Chakwera stated that prescriptions of foreign financial institutions that have left Africa more impoverished and in debt than they found it, did not see Magufuli coming.
“To us who had the privilege of knowing the unpredictable Magufuli, the example of his life of service shall forever be a launching pad for our own.
“To us who have the honour of going through this world as Africans, Magufuli’s love of country shall forever be a light on that pilgrimage,” said Chakwera.
‘Hero’
Chakwera appealed to all the African leaders to borrow a leaf from Magufuli’s leadership.
He said: “To us who have been entrusted with governing the nations of our beautiful and rich continent, Magufuli’s leadership shall forever move us out of complacency.”
“It is right for us to hold him in this regard. John Pombe Magufuli was not just an icon. He was a hero.”
He further said Magufuli’s ways of fighting corruption has changed Tanzania to what the country is now.
Chakwera sent his condolences to the people of Tanzania on behalf of the people of Malawi and emphasised that the two countries will work together.
“Let me assure you your Excellency Samia Suluhu Hassan that Malawi stands with you during this hard moment,” Chakwera said.
The Malawian leader is among the 10 African presidents including South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa, Botswana’s Mokgweetsi Masisi, Rwanda’s Paul Kagame and Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta that joined Tanzanians at Jamhuri Stadium to pay their last honour to their loved President.
The body of John Pombe Magufuli will be laid to rest on Friday, March 26, 2021 in his home town Chato.
Magufuli has left behind seven children and 10 grandchildren.
He died of chronic atrial fibrillation, a condition he battled for 10 years.
It doesn’t need M’busa ndi wa bodza Talk Talk Chakwera to tell us Magufuli is a Hero of Africa. M’busa ndi wa bodza tell us who for you are a corrupt, tribalist of the worst kind because yiu pretend to be a man of God. Nine months wasted listening to your Talk Talk full of empty promises and lies M’busa ndi wa bodza.
There we go again! People like Magufuli, Kagame and Kamuzu are not heros. They’re brutal thugs that should be relegated to the dustbins of history. The problem with us Africans is that we’ve been ruled by corrupt thugs for far too long that, whenever we happen to encounter a non-corrupt thug, we believe they’re a godsend and that they can therefore tread on our rights all they want. It’s not an either/or situation; we deserve a leader who is as competent as Kagame/Kamuzu/Magufuli, but without their brutal traits. Is that too much to ask? Hell, they won’t be doing us… Read more »
What about you? What are you going to do for us to remember you as? You started very poor ( u gave us big port full of lies) now chilima is hiding long as iyeyo chilima akudya katatu. You are saving your stomarch not people from Malawi…oh my poor Malawi i feel so sad( abusa my foot) You even failed to attend maliro a sadiki Mia and now you have some balls to use our money to TZ? Lets say u failed to attend coz of colona… kodi kolona pano watha?very stupid technics fool!!!what is the different between peter and… Read more »
Its well between us Mr Magufuli. Your life was an example to other African leaders. We shall perservere!
Mr Chakwera amen mr. Mkaka. I saw you on the podium in Dodoma accompanied by a host of African leaders who delivered touching eulogies. It is my hope that you will borrow a leaf from the hero of Africa who has improved the lives of his wanainchi ( citizens) within a shortest period of time. From the word go!! Magufuli hit the ground working and not stealing government money as yako are doing pa Malawi . You were elected to serve Malawians And to enrich your family members *and church elders from Assemblies of God Church. Stop it bambo Lazarus… Read more »
Abusa awa kukonda kuyenda komanso why did you not tell us when he was alive that magufuli was a hero and icon? Utesi pela uwu
Now nine months you still want to be given time. Covid or no covid Magufuli has developed Tanzania but here people are busy enriching themselves.
