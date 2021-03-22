Bizarre! Lilongwe Nsinja candidate struck by lightning in his sleep

Lilongwe Nsinja South independent candidate Yamikani Chadza is battling for his life in hospital in Lilongwe after being struck by lightning in his sleep.

Chadza, who is said to be favourite to win the seat during the by elections slated for March 30, 2021 was rushed to Kamuzu Central Hospital where he is battling for his life.

The candidate, who came second to the late Lingson Belekanyama’s son Francis, during the Malawi Congress party (MCP) primary elections, is said to have dreamt that he was going to a political campaign rally in the constituency when lighting struck the minibus he was driving.

“When he woke up, there was blood in his mouth and nose and that is when he was rushed to Kamuzu Central Hospital for treatment, it is bizarre, all because of politics? Really?” wondered a close relation who did not want to be named ‘in case I might be the next victim.’

Chadza is said to be the peoples favourite to grab the seat which was made vacant following the death of Francis’s father, the late Lingson Belekanyama on 12 January 2021 after succumbing to Covid-19. Belekanyama was Local Government Minister when he died.

“The primary elections for the MCP were not organized properly and Chadza lost by 13 votes only in four of Belekanyama’s son, but if it was free and fair, Chadza would have won because he is the peoples’ favourite here. Again, this is not a family seat,” said another constituent.

“That is why all the other candidates have withdrawn the case to support Chadza and then they decided to ‘do’ him in his sleep but God is wonderful, our candidate will recover and win these elections, this is not about family dynasties,” he added.

Chadza’s relatives at the hospital said the patient is feeling much better and requested privacy as he recovers.

