Mzuzu University student launches Golden Hearts Foundation in Lilongwe

Third year student at Mzuzu University Ulemu Kangaude on Saturday officially launched her brainchild youthful Christian organization called Golden Hearts Foundation seeking to preach the gospel through Charitable activities including reaching out to the needy and the underprivileged.

The organization which was established in September, 2020 among other things would also like to empower both young boys’ and girls’ spiritually.

Speaking during the launch at Golden Peacock Hotel in Lilongwe recently, Kangaude said she believes that many young people are facing a lot of challenges that need guidance and Gods intervention.

“Young people are facing a lot of challenges that their relatives and parents cannot understand what they need is fellow young people to reach out to them, to talk to them and be with them that is why we are here to bridge the gap,” she said

She said apart from empowering the youth spiritually, they also inspire students to work hard in their education endeavors, empowering them on entrepreneurship and also helping them on issues to do with Mental health.

However, she appealed to well-wishers in the country to consider funding their projects saying they have big dreams that need collective efforts.

Guest speaker during the event, Tendai Banda commended Kangaude for champion the youthful organization saying it is a nice move that has potential to make the difference in the country as young people are very critical to the development of the nation.

Banda also urged all the young girls in the country to emulate Kangaude and start thinking on how to make an impact in the society.

One of the participants, Alex Standy Chilambe said he was moved when Ulemu was sharing how the organization came into play and further asked people to support such kind of organizations to achieve its goals.

Chilambe said it is encouraging to see young girls talking leading roles in various organizations

The 20-year -ld Ulemu is currently doing Bachelor’s degree in education science.

