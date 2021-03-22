Mupacho Initiative leads Mkwichi Secondary School Students in Tree planting exercise

Youth-led initiative dubbed Mupacho on Friday played a role in the reforestation drive by leading Mkwichi Secondary School Students in Lilongwe in a tree planting exercise.

Under the theme ‘Healing our environment’ the action has come as a response to the Government which through the Ministry of Forestry and Natural resources has been intensifying the need to join hands in planting more trees in the Communities.

Joined by renowned gospel musician Rudo Mkukupa Chakwera, the grouping planted Cassia, Albizia and fruit tree seedlings including Mangoes, lemons and tangerines.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times during the exercise Mupacho Initiative programs officer Philmon Kuipa said they believe in the potential of young people in as far as environmental conservation is concerned and that is why the engaged Mkwichi Secondary School Students.

Kuipa said it is high time people have done injustice to the environment by cutting trees carelessly without replacement and it is now time to replace them.

“As responsible citizens we thought of contributing to the government effort in reforestation, as you are aware, our environment has been degraded and it is time to heal it, that is why this project is called ‘healing our environment’ where we are targeting secondary schools.

“As an initiative, we have done a lot in inspiring these students in terms of education, mental health among others and now is the time to lobby them to take part in dressing up the environment,” he said

He further said the exercise was made possible with support from Sam Mwenefumbo who donated seedlings and Tamara Safety products, the company donated reflectors and PVC Gloves.

In her remarks, Rudo Chakwera also urged the students to take the responsibility of planting tree at school and even in their communities saying trees play a major role for human survival as such human beings also need to play a role in making sure that trees are surviving.

“They need to take responsibility in planting tree and taking care of them because trees give us oxygen and we give back carbon dioxide so it is just a matter of give and get,” She said

Mkwichi Secondary School Head Teacher Besta Kabula thanked Mupacho Initiative for taking part in this year’s tree planting exercise and pledged to make sure that trees they have planted are properly managed.

“It is a very welcome development considering that Malawi as a country is experiencing deforestation where by people carelessly cut down trees without replacement but when we see people coming forward with these interventions, it feels good.

“As a Head Teacher I am very happy and even the community is happy because this initiative is not only going to benefit Mkwichi Secondary School but the entire community as well.

Kabula reaffirmed the commitment to set the ball rolling by planting more trees and also taking care of them.

This year’s theme is ‘Trees and Forest for improved health and well-being”.

