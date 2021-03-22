MCP insists party won Chikwawa East parliamentary seat

March 22, 2021

Malawi Congress Party(MCP) has maintained its that its parliamentary candidate for Chikwawa East constituency,  Foster Thiphiwa never lost during the 2019 tripartite elections but  that his victory was robbed.

MCP’s Kondi Msungama, easer Fachi and Charles Joshi during the whistle stop tours in Chikwawa,
Speaking when he conducted some whistle stop campaign  tours at Kasokeza and Bodza Primary School ground on Sunday,  Kondi Msungama who is the MCP campaign team leader for  the by elections in Chikwawa,  said the party is grateful to the judiciary for vindicating it’s stand  by ordering a re-run in the area saying MCP is now ready  to regain its victory.

Msungama, who was accompanied by other MCP executive members namely Ceaser Fachi and  Charles Joshi during the whistle stop tours in Chikwawa,  therefore called on people in the area to vote for Thiphiwa,  saying he has got an advantage to develop  the area since he is now standing on the ruling party’s ticket.

“As a party we feel vindicated with   the court’s decision which has ordered a re-run in this area. This is what we have been saying all along.  Our candidate should have won those elections  but his victory was taken away from him. Now that the courts have set the record straight  on how the upcoming by – elections should be handled, we are very optimistic that our candidate shall  carry the day.

“My message to the people of this area is simple, the courts have done their part,  it’s now  your turn to make things right. If you want development,  then vote for  MCP candidate , Foster Thipiwa is hear,” said Msungama.

On his part, Thipiwa said  he is always sad  to note that the area has lagged behind in terms of development.

Thipiwa is battling  out with former Parliamentarian for the area , Rodrick Khumbanyiwa of UDF and his  DPP counterpart Ginnford Maulidi.

Foster  Thipiwa first competed as an MP for Chikwawa East  Constituency in 2009 on the then New Republican Party(RP) of  the lower shire political giant,  late Gwanda Chakumba. He then stood as an independent Candidate in 2014 before competing on an MCP ticket during the 2019 Tripertite elections.

Other candidates competing for Chikwawa East constituency are Fyson Dancan Manjini of UTM and Phoebe Mtembenuzeni,  independent.

Other candidates who competed in the 2019 Tripartite elections and were  to compete in the court’s sanctioned by elections in Chikwawa  but have since  withdrawn from the race are fomer Parliamentarian for the area Ragson Kamunda Chirwa and People’s Party(PP) candidate for the area, Harrison Phiri who are now supporting DPP and MCP candidates respectively.

Finason Brown Thenguro  an independent candidate for the area has also pulled out from the race.

MEC  will  conduct by elections in the country’s seven constituencies and two wards on the 30th of  march, 2021.

Fuka
Fuka
2 hours ago

Ok ndichifukwa chake mayi aja ndi achemwali awo mukukanika kugwira Eti. Achimwene awo ndi big man ku chipani cha ng’ona

Amfumu
Amfumu
2 hours ago

Prove it. It’s this month.

