MCP insists party won Chikwawa East parliamentary seat

Malawi Congress Party(MCP) has maintained its that its parliamentary candidate for Chikwawa East constituency, Foster Thiphiwa never lost during the 2019 tripartite elections but that his victory was robbed.

Speaking when he conducted some whistle stop campaign tours at Kasokeza and Bodza Primary School ground on Sunday, Kondi Msungama who is the MCP campaign team leader for the by elections in Chikwawa, said the party is grateful to the judiciary for vindicating it’s stand by ordering a re-run in the area saying MCP is now ready to regain its victory.

Msungama, who was accompanied by other MCP executive members namely Ceaser Fachi and Charles Joshi during the whistle stop tours in Chikwawa, therefore called on people in the area to vote for Thiphiwa, saying he has got an advantage to develop the area since he is now standing on the ruling party’s ticket.

“As a party we feel vindicated with the court’s decision which has ordered a re-run in this area. This is what we have been saying all along. Our candidate should have won those elections but his victory was taken away from him. Now that the courts have set the record straight on how the upcoming by – elections should be handled, we are very optimistic that our candidate shall carry the day.

“My message to the people of this area is simple, the courts have done their part, it’s now your turn to make things right. If you want development, then vote for MCP candidate , Foster Thipiwa is hear,” said Msungama.

On his part, Thipiwa said he is always sad to note that the area has lagged behind in terms of development.

Thipiwa is battling out with former Parliamentarian for the area , Rodrick Khumbanyiwa of UDF and his DPP counterpart Ginnford Maulidi.

Foster Thipiwa first competed as an MP for Chikwawa East Constituency in 2009 on the then New Republican Party(RP) of the lower shire political giant, late Gwanda Chakumba. He then stood as an independent Candidate in 2014 before competing on an MCP ticket during the 2019 Tripertite elections.

Other candidates competing for Chikwawa East constituency are Fyson Dancan Manjini of UTM and Phoebe Mtembenuzeni, independent.

Other candidates who competed in the 2019 Tripartite elections and were to compete in the court’s sanctioned by elections in Chikwawa but have since withdrawn from the race are fomer Parliamentarian for the area Ragson Kamunda Chirwa and People’s Party(PP) candidate for the area, Harrison Phiri who are now supporting DPP and MCP candidates respectively.

Finason Brown Thenguro an independent candidate for the area has also pulled out from the race.

MEC will conduct by elections in the country’s seven constituencies and two wards on the 30th of march, 2021.

