ACB arrest lawyer over attempts to bribe magistrate allegations

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Mzuzu-based lawyer Leonard Mburo for allegedly soliciting money from a client with intent to bribe a magistrate.

ACB spokesperson Egrita Ndala has confirmed the development, saying they received a complaint alleging that his worship Kandulu of Mzuzu Magistrate’s Court solicited MK600 000.00 through lawyer Mburo of Mburo and Company to speed up a land dispute case.

“The ACB instituted investigations into the complaint and established that Mr. Leonard Mburo received money from his client on the pretext that His Worship Peter Kandulu wanted the money,” Ndala said in a statement made available to Nyasa Times.

She said Mbulo was arrested on December 7 and was taken to court where he was charged with corrupt transactions by or with agents contrary to Section 27 (4) as read with Section 35 of the Corrupt Practices Act.

He was released on bail after satisfying the following conditions:

Produced a cash bond of MK30,000.00 each.

Produced one surety bonded at MK50,000.00 not cash.

Ordered to report at ACB offices once every fortnight on Fridays.

Ordered not to interfere with state witnesses.

The lawyer will appear in court on 21st and 22nd January, 2021 for hearing of the case.

