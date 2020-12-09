Yolanda Katsonga to host Malawi’s top entertainment and arts  blended awards

Urban Music People (UMP) has announced Yolanda Katsonga-Phiri will host the 2020 blended (Music, Fashion, Media) Awards at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) on December 19 in Lilongwe.

Yolanda Katsonga-Phiri is an entrepreneur who is passionate about raising leaders; creating environment for people to grow and flourish.

She owns a nursery school; hosts a talk show Young Singer Mothers show, co-host of I Can Relate with Allidah and Yolanda podcast, acts and models. She also briefly managed Nyali Music.

“I feel very excited to be hosting the UMP Awards this year. They are very prestigious awards and I love that they celebrate what Malawians are achieving in music, fashion and media and to be given the honour to host is very humbling experience. I’m looking forward to the night, the event and how everything unfolds.

“I think previous hosts have done an exceptional job hence the popularity of UMP awards and how people look forward to them. I will bring something new; a fresh face, the excitement so people walk away having the wow effect not only of the performances and of course the awards and the winners but also the presentations as a whole. As a host, it is my responsibility to make sure the night is jam packed and moves seamlessly and audience is entertained.”-Yolanda Katsonga Phiri.

She described her personality as a free spirit, full of energy and someone who loves to entertain people.

Nominations for this year’s awards were announced at Fashion For Change show in Blantyre and closes on December 15, 2020.

This year the honorary awards go to Mabel, Wendy Harawa and Carver Bhima.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic UMP has made provision for a limited number of people into the red-carpet live event. Powered by Chitoliro productions, some of the virtual production elements still remain; it will broadcast live on Mibawa TV and online.

In line with the virtual attendance, there will be a Watch Party in Blantyre at Blues, whereas Mzuzu the Watch Party is yet to be determined.

Performances at the event include Salama Dancers, Phyzix, Lily Banda, Marko Sadik, Henry Czar, Quest, Kingdom Child, McLuther, Lulu, Wendy, RJ the DJ and DJ West.

Tickets are being pegged at MK15,000 advance tickets, MK20,000 on the door for a very limited audience due to COVID-19.

The tickets can be purchased at N1 in City Center Lilongwe with other outlets to be announced.

