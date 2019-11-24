ACB arrests former teacher for getting salary after leaving work

Graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a former government primary school teacher for getting salary for six years after leaving her job.

ACB spokesperson Egritta Ndala says the bureau received a complaint on July 24, 2017 alleging that Grace Misanjo was still receiving salary as a primary school teacher when she had left the profession in 2013 to further her studies and continued to do so after securing another job within the government.

Ndala says an investigation by the ACB showed that Misanjo pocketed K6.3 million of public money for a job she did not do.

“On 21st November, 2019, the Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested Grace Misanjo. Misanjo was taken to the Blantyre magistrates’ court where she was charged with one count of theft by servant…,” says Ndala.

Misanjo, Ndala says, was granted bail after producing to the court K100, 000 cash as bond, produced two sureties bonded at K50, 000 cash each and ordered to report to ACB offices once every fornight.

