ACB arrests former teacher for getting salary after leaving work

November 24, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter 3 Comments

Graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a former government primary school teacher for getting salary for six years after leaving her job.

Ndala: Misanjo charged with one count of theft 

ACB spokesperson Egritta Ndala says the bureau received a complaint on July 24, 2017 alleging that Grace Misanjo was still receiving salary as a primary school teacher when she had left the profession in 2013 to further her studies and continued to do so after securing another job within the government.

Ndala says an investigation by the ACB showed that Misanjo pocketed K6.3 million of public money for a job she did not do.

“On 21st November, 2019, the Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested Grace Misanjo. Misanjo was taken to the Blantyre magistrates’ court where she was charged with one count of theft by servant…,” says Ndala.

Misanjo, Ndala says, was granted bail after producing to the court K100, 000 cash as bond, produced two sureties bonded at K50, 000 cash each and ordered to report to ACB offices once every fornight.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

3
Leave a Reply

avatar
3 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
MunthuI am not a lawyerKapado Chimulirenji Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Munthu
Guest
Munthu

You have caught a minnow, now go catch the big fish!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
I am not a lawyer
Guest
I am not a lawyer

Nanga zameer karim?????

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Kapado Chimulirenji
Guest
Kapado Chimulirenji

Amenewa ndiye mukuwathera liwiro kuwanga, koma Vuwa Kaunda ndi mnzake Chisale adakali chidyereni ma sausage. Zitsiru za ACB.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago