Truck drivers tell HRDC December 2 hands off on strike

November 24, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter 3 Comments

Officials from Truck Drivers Association have told Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) hands off on the impending December 2 strike.

Truck drivers impunded trucks on the roads in Lilongwe during previous strike

Spokesperson for the association Paul Kachitsa said the truck drivers do not want the strike for better pay to be highly politicized.

“They should stay away from the strike. In fact, we want truck drivers only to participate in the strike, no one else,” said Kachitsa.

Kachitsa comments follow HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo’s recent endorsement of the strike.

When told of the concern, Mtambo laughed off the matter.

He said HRDC commented on the issue after some members of the truck drivers’ association approached the rights activists on the matter.

The truck drivers want to go on strike after their employers refused to implement the average K100,000 pay which the drivers had agreed with the government.

John Gray Gufa
Guest
John Gray Gufa

The message is clear. We don’t want to be associated with this so called Mtembo. Leave us alone!

2 hours ago
warm heart
Guest
warm heart

so KACHITSA THINKS MHRDC is political please school this guy

2 hours ago
warm heart
Guest
warm heart

most likely KACHITSA is for the ruling paty

2 hours ago