ACB cancels face masks procurement process for Mwanza district council

Graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) says it has cancelled the procurement process of face masks for Mwanza District Council.

In a statement, ACB says this is due to flouting of procurement procedures.

The statement, signed by the bureau’s Deputy Director General Elia Bodole, says the council failed to follow two key procedures in the procurement process.

Meanwhile, an international movement has launched a Follow Your Money initiative to track expenditure of Covid 19 funds across the globe including Malawi.

The initiative started in Nigeria years ago and is now implementing a Covid 19 Transparency and Accountability Project-CTAP.

Through the project, the movement demands accountability within governments on the utilisation of Covid 19 funds to ensure effective use.

Its preliminary report from the research done in Malawi reveals massive fraud, maladministration and misplaced priorities in the Covid response.

Founder of Follow Your Money Movement Hamat Lawal said the movement will work closely with local rights groups to stop the plunder of public funds.

