Govt, Teachers Union of Malawi in win- win deal

March 3, 2021 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Both government and Teachers Union of Malawi (TUM) are tight-lipped on the outcome to end the teachers strike talks but a “win- win deal” is said to have been agreed.

TUM leaders  to brief  journalists –Photo by Watipaso Mzungu

Sources say the talks in Lilongwe were highly charged.

However, sources say both the government and TUM officials have struck an agreement.

The agreement is expected to be signed today over the ongoing stay away by teachers in public schools.

Sources said that the two parties have agreed to sign an agreement that will bring an end to the industrial action.

Our sources have also indicated that TUM confirmed and committed to sign the agreed deal this morning.

However, our sources have said the meeting was highly charged  as both sides presented arguments and counter arguments  on the provision of risk allowances.

The two sides have settled for what is being referred to as a  win- win deal.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Jah
Jah
2 hours ago

What the fuck is it??? Aaaaa

0
Reply
zikunka nabeba kwa masharubu
zikunka nabeba kwa masharubu
3 hours ago

Kusiyana kwa reporter and journalist kumaonekera apa pokuti kumatiuza ‘akambirana ndipo akuoneka kuti agwirizana koma Ife atibisira’, pamene journalist amazati ‘according to inside sources that opted for anonymity,…. whether this will satisfy the wider teacher community, it is yet to be….’. Please Nyasatimes bring us news

2
Reply
shares
2
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
2 get hefty fines for illegal transportation of charcoal

A court in Kasungu has handed down hefty fines to two people for illegal transportation of charcoal. The First Grade...

Close