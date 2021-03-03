Govt, Teachers Union of Malawi in win- win deal

Both government and Teachers Union of Malawi (TUM) are tight-lipped on the outcome to end the teachers strike talks but a “win- win deal” is said to have been agreed.

Sources say the talks in Lilongwe were highly charged.

However, sources say both the government and TUM officials have struck an agreement.

The agreement is expected to be signed today over the ongoing stay away by teachers in public schools.

Sources said that the two parties have agreed to sign an agreement that will bring an end to the industrial action.

Our sources have also indicated that TUM confirmed and committed to sign the agreed deal this morning.

However, our sources have said the meeting was highly charged as both sides presented arguments and counter arguments on the provision of risk allowances.

The two sides have settled for what is being referred to as a win- win deal.

