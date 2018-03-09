ACB czar hints no minister implicated in K236 billion Cashgate

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director Reyneck Matemba has disclosed that the anti-graft busting body is yet to start investigations into the fresh 54 files it has received from the Auditor General on the audit query in the K236 billion Cashgate scandal but hinted that there are no seven cabinet ministers involved as it had been claimed.
In an interview with Nyasa Times, Matemba said the bureau may start the investigations next week.
“We first received 24 files and then later we received 30 files making them 54 in total. So, we are yet to start investigations into these files,” Matemba told Nyasa Times.
Asked if any Cabinet minister has so far been implicated and when will the bureau release their names, the corruption-busting czar said names mentioned in the files will not be disclosed when investigations are underway.
He, however, hinted there are no ministers in the said case.
“The public is going to know who was involved at that time when we start arresting suspects if we found any wrong doing,” he said.
Pressed to comment if among the suspects there could be Cabinet ministers, Matemba kept on talking of companies not individuals.
Matemba said” when we look at these files not all of them are in wrong doing. When we crosscheck the files of these 13 companies all them are not involved in corruption. Sometimes you find that the only problem is that the suppliers were charging more than the actual price, and just like with the opinion of the former Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale, we can’t fault the suppliers but the procurement team.”
Currently, ACB is still investigating the first 13 files that were submitted by the Auditor General’s office.
Last March, the graft-busting body released names of five companies it cleared but ACB director general Reyneck Matemba said they were carrying “fresh investigations.”
But Matemba said they so far they have seven files to finish their scrutiny.
“We are still remaining with seven files out of the 13 we received. It’s a lot of work to investigate these files. We can’t rush things because we might miss out important issues,” said Matemba.
In 2015, a financial analysis report by an audit firm established that about K577 billion of public funds could not be reconciled between 2009 and 2014. The figure was later revised to K236 billion in another forensic audit.
Speaking in Lilongwe on Tuesday when he presided over the launch of the National Security Policy, Mutharika who has always said the claim of seven Cabinet ministers implicated was “ a lie and fabrication”, challenged the institutions investigating the matter to fast track and complete investigations.
Said Mutharika: “We are not doing this to please anybody but it is for the interest of the nation
Mutharika maintained that he will not give amnesty to anyone found with any Cashgate wrongdoing.
In an interview with Nyasa Times, Leader of opposition Lazarus Chakwera has asked government to prosecute individuals who looted public resources in the previous Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration while continuing with investigations into the 2012/13 Cashgate under the Joyce Banda administration of People’s Party (PP).
“Cashgate under the PP administration was as a result of porous financial management system that was put in place by the DPP-led government,” said Chakwera.
He asked authorities to bring to justice all those who, in previous DPP and PP regimes, acquired property and riches illegally.
“We hope to see this (DPP) government pursue the cashgate scandal and bring culprits to book, “he said.
The Cashgate theft is the biggest financial scandal in the history of Malawi, which depends heavily on foreign aid.
7 Comments on "ACB czar hints no minister implicated in K236 billion Cashgate"
Is it practical for billions of Kwachas to be rooted from public coffers without a single minister involved? How come some ministers turned from paupers to over night billionaires. ACB now says all ministers are righteous? If one looks at the functions and responsibilities of a minister how can that be? DPP is not serious with the fight against corruption. ACB has chosen to save the ministers and let the corrupt ruin lives of poor Malawians. God save our Country from the ruthless rulers!!!!!
Nonsense by the ACB czar. Why give a sweeping statement that no name of minister is mentioned when in fact you haven’t finished scrutinizing the files. Kanundu or you have also been palm oiled? Educated dunderhead, sycophant!!!
This chap called Reyneck Matemba has been msogoleri ku ACB kunkhani ya prosecutions from time immemorial. if ACB has failed ndi a Matemba. Tisayiwale kuti anachita samasoti nkhani ya Muluzi mu Khoti. Kugwetsa nkhani yonse pansi kuti phwaa fumbi lokhalokha umboni kuyaka utsi kuti fooo. Palibe chabwino chitatuluke ku ACB ngati bwanawa apitilile kukhala msogoleri kumeneko.
Not yet investigated the files but there are no ministers implicated. That is ACB Malawi.
There is no way he can say there are indeed 7 ministers involved before his contract is over and gratuity paid to him, hence the contract will be terminated. The boy is simply protecting his job and he may have already been warned by the powers that be never to touch any of those 7 ministers.
Nanga aja amati 7 cabinet ministers aja ali kuti?
KU MALAWI NDIYE KUMENEKO KUMASANGALALA ANTHU AKAMANGIDWA ZAZII