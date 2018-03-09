Blantyre United finally bite the dust

Financial woes at last season’s TNM Super League outfit Blantyre United have forced the team to disband.

Prior to this development, the team’s owner and patron Lawson Nakoma jumped ship mid way last season forcing the team to struggle in fulfilling its remaining fixtures.

The team’s general secretary Chisomo Malekano said they arrived at the decision after realizing that they can’t afford to steer the team further.

“We have been accumulating debts from last season and until now we haven’t settled them so we just thought of disbanding the team altogether,” he said.

He said starting from last season; they had been knocking on different company’s doors asking them if they can take over the team for free.

However, he said all they were getting were false hopes apart from Capital Oil Refining Industries (CORI) which was paying game bonuses for players.

Malekano said the team owes players a lot of money and said it’s sad that they are disbanding while not sorting them out.

“We couldn’t afford to sort them out, the team’s coffers were completely dry and different people are now on our neck due to the unsettled bills,” he said.

The team managed to honour its final away fixtures because it was receiving special funds from the league runners Sulom.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :