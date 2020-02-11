ACB czar says Muluzi case needs political solution

Graft-busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) says the 14-year-old former president Bakili Muluzi corruption case needs political solution not legal to get to its logical conclusion.

In an interview with a local radio station, the ACB czar Reyneck Matemba doubted if the case can come to a conclusion using the judiciary.

“My own personal opinion is that the case needs a political solution, that is my personal opinion,” said Matemba without explaining much.

Matemba, a practising lawyer, recused himself from prosecuting the case, citing personal reasons when he was deputy director at ACB.

His former boss director Lucas Kondowe had been on record saying he had serious “reservations” with certain aspects of the K1.7 billion corruption case.

Muluzi, 77 is being tried along with his former secretary Lyness Whiskey as government claimed 1.7 billion Malawian kwacha ($12 million) in the former president’s account during his 1994-2004 presidency came from donors.

Court documents shows most of the funds were from his business empire Atupele Properties and donation for his political party campaign from Taiwan, Morocco and Libya.

said before he joined the bureau, his opinion of the Muluzi case was like most people, “which was an opinion driven by the media reports that I had read from various sources.”

Kondowe said when he became head of ACB he requested to review the files to “understand the facts of the case thoroughly instead of just receiving the button and running with it.”

He said: “This is one of the best documented cases I have ever seen at the Bureau with over 16 files of material and a great amount of money spent travelling across the globe, conducting interviews and collecting data and various materials. Thanks to the British government which financed most of this work.

“I have also held private discussions with two of my predecessors who presided as DG(s) at the material time. I will not discuss the details of those discussions as they were private. I have enormous respect and admiration for these two great sons of Malawi for their service to the nation.”

Kondowe said:”I have expressed reservations with certain aspects of the case which I have discussed with my colleagues at the Bureau in great detail. We have had numerous debates on certain matters that I feel strongly about and would like these resolved as they would have dire consequences.”

The former president has always said the charges were politically motivated.

The defence had asked the court to discharge Muluzi.

Matemba clarified that he did not mean that the ACB was dropping the case.

