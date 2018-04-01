ACB, Fiscal Police clear ICTC Malawi in K5bn textbooks deal — Attorney General

April 1, 2018 Zawadi Chilunga - Nyasa Times, 3 Comments

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB)  has cleared ICTC Malawi, a local ICT company,  on the multi-billion kwacha textbooks contract with  Ministry of Education, according to a letter Attorney General Charles Mhango has written to Treasury as seen by Nyasa Times.

Mrs Jane Shycal Nthakomwa of ICTC: No wrong doing

Partridge Shycall, ICTC Malawi boss: Compnay cleared of any wrong doing

In a letter dated March 27 2018 reference number MJCA/AG/238, Attorney General is informing  the Secretary to Treasury, Ben Botolo, on request for his letter on ‘no objection’ to pay the supplier   Inspired Computer Technology Company (ICTC), that ACB is no longer investing the ICT company.

African Development Bank (AfDB) had written Treasury to stop payment to the firm until investigations are concluded.

This was after  High Court in Lilongwe also ordered the graft-busting body to investigate how ICTC won the tender –  which was splitted with Mallory JV – against another bidder TradeWings Limited who  claimed to have been successful  bidder without an offer letter or contract.

Trade Wings are being investigated by  Competition and Fair Trading Commission (CFTC) on allegations of  bid rigging.

“The ACB has confirmed that at the time of stopping their investigations, the ACB did not establish any corrupt behaviour on the part of the supplier, ICTC.” Attorney General wrote in the letter.

Mhango said ACB referred the  matter to Fiscal and Fraud Section of the Malawi Police for investigations  over allegations of a fraudulent bank guarantee letter from the consolidator.

But the Attorney General said Fiscal Police have  closed their investigations and “did not establish any fraudulent action nor  wrong-doing by the supplier- ICTC.”

Attorney General said government should perform its legal obligation under the contract with the supplier by paying ICTC in full to avoid exposing Capital Hill to legal liability.

The government chief legal adviser  informed Secretary to Treasury Ben Botolo to inform AfDB that investigations have come to a logical conclusion and that ICTC have been cleared.

Ministry of Education, Science and Technology spokesperson Lindiwe Chide confirmed they have been informed about the development.

Head of Fiscal Police Isaac Norman, when asked about the matter,  said they closed the docket “and we do not have a case against ICTC now.”

Managing director at ICTC Jane Nthakomwa and chief executive officer Partridge Shycall  reserved their comment.

3 Comments on "ACB, Fiscal Police clear ICTC Malawi in K5bn textbooks deal — Attorney General"

Mona
Guest
Mona

Malawi is rotten. Vuto ndife a malawi we chose Balaba just because he is from my region shame shame. 2019 let’s vote wisely tatopa ndi umbava, Escom, Macra etc

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
48 minutes 58 seconds ago
Mona
Guest
Mona

But who can trust fiscal police and ACB . Honestly am tired of these looters, whey will end up clearing every one in the 236 Billion cashgate scandal just to give us false impletion that nothing happened. God help us.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
52 minutes 38 seconds ago
#DzukaniAmalawi
Guest
#DzukaniAmalawi
If we have any doubt about the incompetence and how corrupt the ACB, Fiscal Police are, then this is indeed one of the evidence. The investigators are sub-standard, unskilled and prone to corruption. The prosecutors are hopelessly incompetent and are in their masters pockets. I don’t think any reportable case will see any light in a day and if it does, it will likely be lost due to lack of evidence. I can bet my last kwacha that if credible private forensic investigators were contracted to do the job they would have up with a different outcome. Crime was committed… Read more »
Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours 18 minutes ago

