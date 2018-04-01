ACB, Fiscal Police clear ICTC Malawi in K5bn textbooks deal — Attorney General

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has cleared ICTC Malawi, a local ICT company, on the multi-billion kwacha textbooks contract with Ministry of Education, according to a letter Attorney General Charles Mhango has written to Treasury as seen by Nyasa Times.

In a letter dated March 27 2018 reference number MJCA/AG/238, Attorney General is informing the Secretary to Treasury, Ben Botolo, on request for his letter on ‘no objection’ to pay the supplier Inspired Computer Technology Company (ICTC), that ACB is no longer investing the ICT company.

African Development Bank (AfDB) had written Treasury to stop payment to the firm until investigations are concluded.

This was after High Court in Lilongwe also ordered the graft-busting body to investigate how ICTC won the tender – which was splitted with Mallory JV – against another bidder TradeWings Limited who claimed to have been successful bidder without an offer letter or contract.

Trade Wings are being investigated by Competition and Fair Trading Commission (CFTC) on allegations of bid rigging.

“The ACB has confirmed that at the time of stopping their investigations, the ACB did not establish any corrupt behaviour on the part of the supplier, ICTC.” Attorney General wrote in the letter.

Mhango said ACB referred the matter to Fiscal and Fraud Section of the Malawi Police for investigations over allegations of a fraudulent bank guarantee letter from the consolidator.

But the Attorney General said Fiscal Police have closed their investigations and “did not establish any fraudulent action nor wrong-doing by the supplier- ICTC.”

Attorney General said government should perform its legal obligation under the contract with the supplier by paying ICTC in full to avoid exposing Capital Hill to legal liability.

The government chief legal adviser informed Secretary to Treasury Ben Botolo to inform AfDB that investigations have come to a logical conclusion and that ICTC have been cleared.

Ministry of Education, Science and Technology spokesperson Lindiwe Chide confirmed they have been informed about the development.

Head of Fiscal Police Isaac Norman, when asked about the matter, said they closed the docket “and we do not have a case against ICTC now.”

Managing director at ICTC Jane Nthakomwa and chief executive officer Partridge Shycall reserved their comment.

