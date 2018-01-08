ACB gets ‘undue influence’ to clear Nankhumwa over obscene wealth probe

As the battle for the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice-president for the South, post intensifies, the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has been facing undue influence to clear Minister of Local Government Kondwani Nankhumwa who is party’s director of elections and is aspiring to unseat the incumbent George Chaponda.
Nankhumwa, who is also Mulanje Central member of Parliament, was summoned to appear before ACB after donating in his constituency K23 million worth of items including an ambulance to Mulanje District Hospital, 300 bicycles and two motorbikes to Mulanje Police Station.
Some critics questioned the source of the money when just three years ago, he struggled to find money for fuel during campaign in the run up to the election when his party was in opposition.
A Malawian government minister earns around K1.2 million a month.
Nyasa Times sources say, the anti-graft busting body has now been facing undue political influence to have Nankhumwa cleared of any wrong doing.
ACB spokesperson Egritta Ndala said the bureau will come out with detail to clear Nankhumwa.
Nankhumwa says he is now a wealthy and Malawi’s top cash rich politician, saying there was neither fraud nor foul play in the manner in which he mobilised resources for the purchase of the donated items.
Said Nankhumwa: “Apart from being an MP or a Cabinet minister, I have a right to run businesses just like any other Malawian. I have a radio station, Mzati FM, which is doing well businesswise. I also have maize mills, among other businesses.
“It is, therefore, too illogical to conclude that Nankhumwa cannot afford this and that, only so and so can. It is high time Malawians rejected this disease of looking down upon others.
“There are people who knew me as Nankhumwa, an employee of MBC [Malawi Broadcasting Corporation], with nothing much to show for. But people must accept life has stages; we cannot all go through the same stages and we must humbly accept realities this life offers.”
He remains under investigations by law enforcing agencies as whistle-blowers continue to make further allegations.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Leave a Reply
71 Comments on "ACB gets ‘undue influence’ to clear Nankhumwa over obscene wealth probe"
i never knew kuti this mbava is so powerful to the extent of ordering ACB around on what to do!!!!!!!!
Korma nde mistake kumpatsa chaponda udindo pomwe ife a Malawi anatibera ndalama za chimanga mkulu ameneyu.
Nankhumwa good man anapatsa anapatsa ife a business musika wabwino.
ACB bravo u have shown professionalism! !!
We don’t eat politics and at the same time rewarding thief’s like George Chaponda it’s a terrible mistake.
So everyone in DPP is a thief. And because of this thefty MCP will take power in 2019. All the Lhomwe built has now realized that no Lhomwe can make this country better place than Chakwera and his MCP. So Chakwera has all the hope that a villager fro Thunga in Thyolo will wake up early in May 2019 casting his vote for him. When will MCP stop dreaming during the day? And their dreams are in black and white.
Chaponda ngwakuba nde bolaso Kondwani Nankhumwa.
Having worked with Hon Nankhumwa at ministry of information I as a police officer VVIP section Hon Kondwani Nankhumwa is one of the finest ministers I have worked with if I’m to compare Chaponda and Nankhumwa.
Police attached to Chaponda when he was Minister amadandaula kwambiri.
ACB has professional lawyers and if they have cleared The hon Minister Kondwani Nankhumwa it means all the charges leveled against him are all false.
My observation as a practising lawyer.