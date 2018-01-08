ACB gets ‘undue influence’ to clear Nankhumwa over obscene wealth probe

January 8, 2018 Green Muheya -Nyasa Times 71 Comments

As the battle for the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice-president for the South, post intensifies, the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has been facing undue influence to clear  Minister of Local Government Kondwani Nankhumwa who is party’s director of elections and is aspiring to unseat the incumbent George Chaponda.

Nankhumwa:  Desperately needs ACB clearance  

Nankhumwa, who is also Mulanje Central member of Parliament, was summoned to appear before ACB after donating in his constituency K23 million worth of items including an ambulance to Mulanje District Hospital, 300 bicycles and two motorbikes to Mulanje Police Station.

Some critics questioned the source of the money when just three years ago, he struggled to find money for fuel during campaign in the run up to the election when his party was in opposition.

A Malawian government minister earns around K1.2 million a month.

Nyasa Times sources say,  the anti-graft busting body has now been facing undue political influence to have Nankhumwa cleared of any wrong doing.

ACB spokesperson Egritta Ndala said the bureau will come out with  detail to clear Nankhumwa.

Nankhumwa says he is now a wealthy and Malawi’s top cash rich politician, saying  there was neither fraud nor foul play in the manner in which he mobilised resources  for the purchase of the donated items.

Said Nankhumwa: “Apart from being an MP or a Cabinet minister, I have a right to run businesses just like any other Malawian. I have a radio station, Mzati FM, which is doing well businesswise. I also have maize mills, among other businesses.

“It is, therefore, too illogical to conclude that Nankhumwa cannot afford this and that, only so and so can. It is high time Malawians rejected this disease of looking down upon others.

“There are people who knew me as Nankhumwa, an employee of MBC [Malawi Broadcasting Corporation], with nothing much to show for. But people must accept life has stages; we cannot all go through the same stages and we must humbly accept realities this life offers.”

He remains under investigations by law enforcing agencies as whistle-blowers continue to make further allegations.

71 Comments on "ACB gets ‘undue influence’ to clear Nankhumwa over obscene wealth probe"

nkonsimphile gumede
Guest
nkonsimphile gumede

i never knew kuti this mbava is so powerful to the extent of ordering ACB around on what to do!!!!!!!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
13 minutes 58 seconds ago
Nathan Mulipa
Guest
Nathan Mulipa

Korma nde mistake kumpatsa chaponda udindo pomwe ife a Malawi anatibera ndalama za chimanga mkulu ameneyu.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 33 minutes ago
Kamal jabil
Guest
Kamal jabil

Nankhumwa good man anapatsa anapatsa ife a business musika wabwino.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 35 minutes ago
Billiat Gowero
Guest
Billiat Gowero

ACB bravo u have shown professionalism! !!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 38 minutes ago
Mulwafu Bunda
Guest
Mulwafu Bunda

We don’t eat politics and at the same time rewarding thief’s like George Chaponda it’s a terrible mistake.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 39 minutes ago
santana
Guest
santana

So everyone in DPP is a thief. And because of this thefty MCP will take power in 2019. All the Lhomwe built has now realized that no Lhomwe can make this country better place than Chakwera and his MCP. So Chakwera has all the hope that a villager fro Thunga in Thyolo will wake up early in May 2019 casting his vote for him. When will MCP stop dreaming during the day? And their dreams are in black and white.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 40 minutes ago
Mbowe dealer.
Guest
Mbowe dealer.

Chaponda ngwakuba nde bolaso Kondwani Nankhumwa.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 43 minutes ago
Policeman VVIP section.
Guest
Policeman VVIP section.

Having worked with Hon Nankhumwa at ministry of information I as a police officer VVIP section Hon Kondwani Nankhumwa is one of the finest ministers I have worked with if I’m to compare Chaponda and Nankhumwa.

Police attached to Chaponda when he was Minister amadandaula kwambiri.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 45 minutes ago
GCK Cameras
Guest
GCK Cameras
ACB’S CLEARANCE ON NANKHUMWA ANGERS SOME IN DPP As the DPP in fighting Continues, Kondwani Nakhumwa faces dirty campaign even after ACB clears him of wrong doing in he K23million probe of the donations he made to his constituency. GCK Cameras can confirm that the ACB has indeed fairly cleared Nakhumwa of wrong doing citing that the money used in the donations was legally and rightly acquired. However as the campaign for the Vice Presidency of the South heats up, fellow people within DPP have accused Nakhumwa of forcing ACB to clear him a thing which is impossible. GCK Cameras… Read more »
Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 51 minutes ago
Paul Msuku
Guest
Paul Msuku

ACB has professional lawyers and if they have cleared The hon Minister Kondwani Nankhumwa it means all the charges leveled against him are all false.

My observation as a practising lawyer.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour 53 minutes ago

