Moyale to miss key players in 2018 season: Off to peace keeping mission

Military sponsored club Moyale Barracks will not have some of its regular starters in the 2018 TNM Super League Season as reports indicate they will be heading for the Democratic Republic of Congo for a United Nations peace keeping mission.

The club’s assistant coach Charles Kamanga confirmed the development but was quick to say the technical panel will not panic in their absence as there are some capable players in different Malawi Defence Force units and barracks which can be brought to Moyale to strengthen the squad.

“You should understand that these players were employed as Malawi Defence Force soldiers and not necessarily football players. So it is true that some of our players will be going to DRC to work as soldiers. I personally wish them well but this won’t be a major setback to our performance. As coaches we will have to find their replacements in time,” he explained.

He, however, declined to comment on the rumour going round that MDF has been ordered not to use civilian players this season.

“We follow orders from above and whatever will be said we will follow but Moyale Barracks will remain a force to reckon with in the TNM Super League,” he said.

Among the players speculated to leave for DRC include goalkeeper Juma Chikwenga, sweeper Mtopijo Njewa, and midfielder Timothy Nyirenda, winger Chamveka Gwetsani and forwards Khuda Muyaba and Dan Katunga.

Reports indicate that Kamuzu Barracks Football Club will also be missing some of their players for the same reason.

Moyale Barracks finished on position 7 in the 2017 season, a direct repeat of how they finished the league in 2016.

