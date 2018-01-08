Civil says Tanganyika’s Mozambican club deal sealed

Civil Sporting Club have dispelled allegations that midfielder Innocent Tanganyika’s deal with Mozambican top league club Costol dol Sol has flopped because he cheated on his age.

Media reports indicated that Costol do Sol cancelled the deal after discovering that Tanganyika is 36-years-old.

But Civil Sporting Club general secretary Ronald Mangani said the Mozambican club paid the transfer fee he declined to disclose as well as agreed person terms with the player.

” It’s not true that Innocent Tanganyika’s deal has flopped because they have already paid us. What I know is that their quota for foreign players has been exhausted as such they are planning to loan him to another team,” Mangani said.

“But they are yet to come back to us to tell us where he will be loaned to.”

In a related development he dismissed allegations that Costol dol Sol were interested in Righteous Banda in place of Tanganyika.

“Civil has done well this by finishing within the prize winning bracket position of four in the TNM Super League as such it’s not surprising that our players are attracting interest from a number of teams including foreign teams,” he said.

“Costol dol Sol only made verbal interest in the player but they are yet to come back to us to made a formal bid.”

