ACB gives NOCMA go-ahead to award fuel procurement contract

The Director of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director Martha Chizuma has lifted a Restriction Notice served on National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA) and granted it permission “to proceed to deal with the procurement processes towards the award of the contract under procurement number NOCMA/ICB/FUEL/2020/2021”.

In a ‘Consent to Deal’ under Case Number ACB/CR/LIL/154/2020 issued in Lilongwe on Friday, 6 August 2021, the ACB Director informs the Chief Executive Officer of NOCMA that the Bureau has completed an investigation in respect of a suspected offence under the Corrupt Practices Act.

She orders that the said procurement should follow the ex-tank method as per an existing High Court Order.

Two months ago, the ACB ordered NOCMA not to contract fuel suppliers following claims and allegations of corruption in the carrying out of the bidding process.

The Bureau’s decision puts to rest a long drawn-out misunderstanding between the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) and NOCMA over the procedures employed in the identification of suppliers.

ACB had issued a restriction notice “following several complaints received alleging irregularities and suspected corruption surrounding the fuel procurement processes under procurement number NOCMA/ICB/2020/2021”.

NOCMA awarded fuel procurement contracts to Lake Oil Limited, Dalbit and Camel Oil. Some politicians as well as the civil society had also suspected wrong-doing in the award of contract, requesting ACB to intervene.

