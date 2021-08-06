ACB suspends vetting of cars, land, houses before ownership changes

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has announced that it has suspended vetting and clearance of motor vehicles, land and houses before change of ownership from Friday, 6 August, 2021.

The Bureau, under former Director Reyneck Matemba, announced on 29 June 2020 that all applications for change of ownership of vehicles, land and houses be submitted to the Bureau for vetting and clearance.

The Bureau imposes the requirement in accordance with Section 10 (1) of the Corrupt Practices Act that aims at preventing the disposal of or concealment of the proceeds of crime. The decision to vet such application came immediately after President Lazarus Chakwera who was elected on 23 June 2020 at the back of the pledge to “clear the rubble of corruption and abuse of public resources”, but it is clear whether it connected to that or it was a mere coincidence.

In a short press statement issued on Friday, 6 August 2021 and signed by ACB’s Principal Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Egrita Ndala, the Bureau says the vetting process may be restarted in future when the need arises.

The Bureau has expressed appreciation to the two public institutions concerned with the processes for their cooperation during the time the vetting process was in force.

“Let us hold hands in fighting corruption by resisting, rejecting and reporting any suspected corrupt practices to the ACB,” concludes the statement.

The suspension has been effected under the new ACB Director, Martha Chizuma, who was recently appointed Director following her combative and glittering tenure as Malawi’s Ombudsman.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!