Nsanje is 19th millionaire district in Airtel Yabeba promo

Nsanje District Wednesday morning became the 19th district to have a millionaire in the weekly Airtel Yabeba draw Promotion, identified during the 11th weekly draw conducted virtually at the Airtel headquarters in Lilongwe.

During the draws of four K1 million lucky winners, Mangochi, Neno, Rumphi and Nsanje added the tally to 44 millionaires in the country created.

The Nsanje winner is a farmer Paska Jusa, from Chididi turn off; from Mangochi is businessman, Allan Chimbiya, Mwanza’s is businesswoman, Bertha Gondwe and while Kelvin Phiri is from Luviri in Rumphi.

“I am very happy to be one of the lucky winners,” Jusa reacted after being informed of his win. “This will help me to construct a house for my family.”

Jusa has been using his Airtel number for the past two years and he encouraged other Airtel customers to continue buying airtime in order to increase their chances of winning.

While Bertha Gondwe exclaimed: “Wow wow, I can’t believe this, it’s a surprise to me and I wasn’t expecting to have such good news this morning.”

Gondwe, who has been using the number for the past 10 years, said she will use part of the money to boost her small scale business and support her family financially.

Acting Marketing Director for Airtel Malawi Plc, Thoko Sande said said so far nine other districts have not had the chance to have a K1 million winner and hoping to emerge from the last draw next week.

The districts that haven’t benefited are Dedza, Ntchisi, Karonga, Mzimba, Likoma, Neno, Balaka, Chiradzulu and Phalombe.

“We are hoping that one of them will get the ultimate prize of K5 million,” Sande said.

Currently, Lilongwe is leading the millionaire chart with six of them, Blantyre with five, Kasungu, Machinga, Mangochi, Zomba with three each, Mchinji, Dowa, Nkhotakota, Salima, Mzuzu, Rumphi, Ntcheu with two each and Chitipa, Nkhatabay, Mwanza, Chikwawa, Mulanje, Nsanje and Thyolo with one each.

The 11th draw saw 250 lucky winners each walking away with K10,000 cash.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!