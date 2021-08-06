Prophet Bushiri donates 4 infusion pumps to Mulanje District Hospital

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri who fled South Africa in November last year in a case of alleged fraud and money laundering, continues to render his philanthropic initiatives to his native country—Malawi—as on Thursday, August 5, 2021 donated four infusion pumps to Mulanje District Hospital.

An infusion pump is a medical device that delivers fluids, such as nutrients and medications, into a patient’s body in controlled amounts. Infusion pumps are in widespread use in clinical settings such as hospitals, nursing homes, and in the home.

According to our snapshot survey, a portable infusion pump can cost up to K1.8 million meaning that Bushiri’s donation was worth over K7.2 million.

Speaking at the handover district at Mulanje District Hospital, the district’s medical officer, Dr Lloyd Njikho, said the donation was “timely.”

He said: “We have so many cases here at the district’s referral hospital that require infusion pumps, and thus as administration we are grateful to Prophet Bushiri for the timely donation of the four pumps.”

According to Njikho, “the hospital has had not had infusion pumps for years” despite written requests for the same to authorities.

And, speaking on behalf of Prophet Bushiri, his associate, Prophet Hara, said the donation is a continuation of what the ECG leader begun weeks ago at Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH).

“As a man of God and a Malawian he will continue to be of service to God and his country,” Hara said.

Prophet Bushiri who is known for his “miracles” and wildly extravagant lifestyle and has made huge investments in the mining, telecommunications and luxury sectors has been in the country “fighting for justice” after he “escaped” from the Rainbow nation while on bail.

He was arrested for alleged fraud and money laundering in October 2020 in a multimillion-dollar case but got bail in November 20.

He claims that, among others, his wealth comes from donations from followers of his Enlightened Christian Gathering church in the South African capital, Pretoria.

Bushiri and his wife, Mary, were granted bail on condition that they would confine themselves to South Africa’s Gauteng province but they later fled.

Bushiri, in a statement when he arrived in Malawi, said he had fled South Africa as he feared for his life.

“There have been clear and evident attempts to have myself, my wife and my family killed and … there has never been state protection,” he said.

“Our coming to Malawi, hence, is a tactical withdrawal from the Republic of South Africa solely meant to preserve our lives,” he had added.

“We have to be alive to testify.”

