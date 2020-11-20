ACB nets 3 Malawi tax officers for soliciting bribes

November 20, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested three  Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) officers for soliciting bribes.

Ndala: The three are Tax Investigation officers at MRA.

ACB’s spokesperson Egrita Ndala says the three are Tax Investigation officers at MRA.

She says they are suspected to have received K12.5 million from a Kasungu-based tax payer in order to reduce tax.

The three, are Peter Ntopa, Christophoro Chidam’modzi and Francis Malunga.

She says the three were initially demanding K60 million from the Kasungu tax payer.

“They are expected to be charged with corrupt practices by a public officer and corrupt use of official powers as they have contravened the Corrupt Practices Act,” says Ndala.

Ndala says the three are presently being interviewed by ACB and are soon to appear before court.

Alipo alipo
Alipo alipo
2 hours ago

Alipo ambiri just go to MRA Inland Port in Lilongwe and you will be alarmed at the way those officers are soliciting bribes. I have a list of them

0
Reply
Yeremua
Yeremua
2 hours ago

Zimangidwe zzimenezo…. Zoona anhokupasa 60 million

0
Reply
