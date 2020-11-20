ACB nets 3 Malawi tax officers for soliciting bribes

Graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested three Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) officers for soliciting bribes.

ACB’s spokesperson Egrita Ndala says the three are Tax Investigation officers at MRA.

She says they are suspected to have received K12.5 million from a Kasungu-based tax payer in order to reduce tax.

The three, are Peter Ntopa, Christophoro Chidam’modzi and Francis Malunga.

She says the three were initially demanding K60 million from the Kasungu tax payer.

“They are expected to be charged with corrupt practices by a public officer and corrupt use of official powers as they have contravened the Corrupt Practices Act,” says Ndala.

Ndala says the three are presently being interviewed by ACB and are soon to appear before court.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares