Wanderers, Ntopwa meet in strength testing match as fans allowed to watch

Mighty Wanderers will face Ntopwa United in their last Pre-Season friendly encounter on Saturday at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre which supporters will be allowed to watch in strict Covid-19 measurers.

This match will also be used by Super League of Malawi to access on how ready teams are in as far as preventing Covid -19 during league games scheduled to kick-off next week Saturday.

Supporters will be allowed to watch the match with a gate fee of K2000.

Wanderers coach Bob Mpinganjira said the match will help his side to access players and combinations.

Mpinganjira said, with the arrival of former Silver Strikers duo, Mike Tette and Yunusu Sheriff, they will use tomorrow’s match to try combinations.

“We expect a good game because Ntopwa is a good side. Last time we played against them it ended 1-1 in a friendly match as well,” said Mpinganjira.

The Nomads will start the 2020 Season away against Mzuzu Warriors next Sunday, while Ntopwa will be home to face Kamuzu Barracks.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares