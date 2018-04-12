ACB still keeping some millions from Chaponda

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) says it is still holding some millions it took from Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice- president George Chaponda in the Maizegate case.

Malawians, in different social media platforms, reacted angrily to the decision by graft bursting bodyto give back K29m to Chaponda.

However ACB director Reyneck Matemba said the money had not been part of the case.

“The money had not been part of the case. We are still holding on to K95m which is part of the corruption case,” said Matemba.

He said the ACB investigation on money laundering on the K29m fell out hence the decision to give back the money to Chaponda.

“I knew that Malawians would not be happy with the decision. I knew that they would be ridiculed and condemned,” said Matemba.

He said the ACB would always work according to law than please public opinion.

Matemba said the ACB obtained a court order to confiscate the money and the court also ordered to give him back the money which was not part of the case.

Chaponda, who was fired from President Peter Mutharika’s Cabinet, is answering three charges, including giving false information to ACB, influencing a public officer to misuse his position and possession of foreign currency while businessperson Rashid Tayub has one charge of persuading a public officer to misuse his position.

Meanwhile, defence lawyers have expressed dismay at continued deferment of the court proceedings andfeel the State is deliberately applying tricks to delay the proceedings.

“Each time the State has been coming up with excuses. For example, they asked for the recusal of Blantyre chief resident magistrate Simeon Mdeza. After that was declined, they came up with an application to have the matter be transferred to the High Court, all those were efforts of trying to delay the case,” observed Banda.

The counsel observed that Chaponda and Tayub would want to see the case concluded as quickly as possible because it was affecting them in various ways.

“The court case has an effect on businesses of both accused persons and as for Honourable Chaponda his political career is also impinged on,” he said

