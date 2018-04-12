Malawi budget session of Parliament to begin from May 4 – Speaker

April 12, 2018 Nyasa Times/Mana Be the first to comment

The Budget session of Parliament will commence  on Friday May 4, Speaker of the National Assembly Richard Msowoya has announced.

Speaker: MP’s to discuss National Budget

In event on Thursday,  the Speaker said the meeting will run up to Friday 29th June.

“All cabinet ministers, deputy ministers and honourable members of parliament are summoned to attend the meeting at the time and place indicated until adjournment Sine Die and herein fail not,” the statement reads in part.

President Prof. Peter Mutharika is expected to open the meeting at 10 am in the parliament chamber.

Ministry  of Finance, Economic Planning and Development has been conducting pre budget consultative meeting with various stakeholders prior to the budget meeting of parliament.

The aim of the consultative meetings is to solicit views, contributions and inputs from stakeholders in the country on the 2018/19 budget.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

More From Nyasatimes