US envoy set to leave Malawi after tour of mission

April 12, 2018 Owen Khamula -Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

United States (US) Ambassador Virginia PalmerUS ambassador  has completed her tour of mission to Malawi.

US Ambassador to Malawi, Virginia Palmer: End tour of duty

Palmer, who has on several occasions condemned the government for inefficiency in tackling high levels of corruption, said she will leave the country mid this year.

“This is not my farewell speech,” said Palmer recently when she met the media.

Among others, Palmer called on for clean campaign in the run up to the 2019 election.

Her concern came at a time when ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has been accused thatvit hired thugshacking opposition Malawi Congress Party supporters in Milonde ward in Mulanje where a local government by-election was held on Tuesday.

 

