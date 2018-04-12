US envoy set to leave Malawi after tour of mission

United States (US) Ambassador Virginia PalmerUS ambassador has completed her tour of mission to Malawi.

Palmer, who has on several occasions condemned the government for inefficiency in tackling high levels of corruption, said she will leave the country mid this year.

“This is not my farewell speech,” said Palmer recently when she met the media.

Among others, Palmer called on for clean campaign in the run up to the 2019 election.

Her concern came at a time when ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has been accused thatvit hired thugshacking opposition Malawi Congress Party supporters in Milonde ward in Mulanje where a local government by-election was held on Tuesday.

