All set for 2018 Miss Malawi beauty pageant finals — Organisers

April 12, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter 1 Comment

It’s happening again on April 28 as the country will see the crowing of new Miss Malawi with organisers assuring that confirming that the major prize for the winning queen is a car, just like last year.

Cecilia Khofi, Outgoing Miss Malawi

Zuleika Nanguwo : Miss Malawi 2018 hopeful

Finalist: Tunosiwe Mwakalinga

Miss Heritage Tionge Munthali in finals for Miss Malawi

The reigning Miss Malawi Cecelia Khofi  has said she will handover the crown to the country’s new beauty queen a happy lady after the title has helped her realise her dream to encourage girls to work hard in school.

“I use my crown to inspire girls to work hard in school, thereby, reducing cases of early marriages and over population,” said Khofi.

Spokesperson for the organising committee Africanno Phiri said this year Malawians are participating in choosing the top 10 finalists through voting on social media.

Phiri added that judges for the contest have also been identified and are ready to help Malawi choose its beauty queen who acts as goodwill ambassador in raising awareness on the dangers of overpopulation growth.

The judges are Tadala Chihana, Blandina Khondowe, Wilkins Mijiga, Maggie Chaika and Tayub Azizi.

Phiri said the pegeant has also attracted good number of sponsors, including Itel Malawi, Umodzi Park, Blockbuster and Pound Stretcher, Malawi Website Host, Riverside Hotel, Glam and Glory, Family Planning Association of Malawi, Printer Systems and Adlib Executive Lodge.

He added that during the crowning event, they will have Mizu Band entertaining patrons, apart from other activities lined up to spice up the event

1 Comment on "All set for 2018 Miss Malawi beauty pageant finals — Organisers"

Kachipapa
Guest
Kachipapa

Zopanda mphindu izi. Kuonetsa matupi mkunkhala zomachita anthu?

6 minutes ago

