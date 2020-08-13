ACB to probe Macra over stench of corruption

August 13, 2020 Green Muheya - Nyasa Times 4 Comments

Corruption-busting body has confirmed that it will  investigate Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA)  over allegations of corruption during the reign of  top boss Godfrey Redson Itaye.

Matemba: We will probe

Nyasa Times has been consistently reporting that Itaye  was at the center of top level corruption including awarding dubious contracts to his own parents in laws and is also alleged to have pocketed $150 thousand dollars bribe from Agilis International, a firm contracted to upgrade the controversial CIRMS well known as ‘ spy’ machine.

ACB Director-General Reyneck Matemba confirmed  the investigations will commence and that it has also been moved by Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC)  to probe the organisation in relation to suspected looting of close to K1 billion.

The allegations  include the withdraw of K10 million, between January and June 2020, without supporting documents, that is purported to have been shared among the regulator’s managers.

In a letter dated August 11, 2020, HRDC also questions a K750 million ($1 million) payment to a firm known as AGLIS. The machine allegedly did not need any upgrade.

“It is alleged that the machine is working properly and did not need any upgrade. However, management and AGLIS are suspected to have conspired so that AGLIS would indicate that there was need for an upgrade and were then paid $1 million.

“Subsequently, no upgrade was done and Macra was not repaid the money. It is alleged that the money was shared between some Macra staff members and AGLIS,” reads the HRDC letter in part.

HRDC chairperson Gift Trapence confirmed to have penned the letter, saying it was part of the organisation’s whistle-blowing initiative that has seen the reporting to ACB of numerous maladministration conducts that took place during the Democratic Progressive Party-led administration.

Not just itaye, there is also a greek man that sits on the board. He has embezzled huge money through bribes for contracting awarding too. Obviously it’s been in collaboration with itaye. Anyway I’m sure awululana.
And Agilis ndi ndani. Hu is the name behind Agilis?

3 hours ago
Mdala
Guest
Mdala

We read about cars bought by MACRA and handed over to the former ruling party DPP? We wonder for the delay from ACB side to move into MACRA? We as citizens would also like to know everything concerning the so called spying machine and how it effects our privacy? Lastly, we as public need cheaper accsse to the internet especially in times of Convid-19! The local telecommunication companies argued in the past MACRA and government charging them heavily in tax and fees! How did this squandering of funds at MACRA affect our exesive high data and communication cost? Please Minister… Read more »

3 hours ago
John Masikiabayankhope
Guest
John Masikiabayankhope

Please deal. The architect of it all is now with LWB, it will be easy for him to be picked and kept just within Area 3.

3 hours ago
Corruption free malawi
Guest
Corruption free malawi

Ma evidence analipo ndi kale so don’t delay . We heard about fake calendars deal and payment.

3 hours ago
