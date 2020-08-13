Stunt extracting gold in photography

It is a fact that jobs are scarce and unemployment late is high among the youth in the country. While others are spending days and nights complaining about the same, few brave men like Blessings Chafuwa are rising above the sea to beat unemployment by embracing entrepreneurship.

Despite being the graduate from Pentecostal Life University (PLU) Chafuwa has packed the degree to look at life in another dimension and he has devoted his whole time in the art of taking pictures trading under Stunt Photography and that brings food on the table.

Stunt Photography has since received adoration from the country’s business world, companies and non-governmental organizations contented with its services.

Speaking in an in interview Chafuwa who is the director of the film said in the current atmosphere of influx photography companies, customer care and creativity need to be embraced if one needs to remain relevant in the game for a long time saying people have more options.

“Mastering the craft of photography needs commitment and dedication, if you want to impress then be creative enough in your photographs and what will make your imagery stand out in the current days where many photo studios are in operational and apart from that customer care is vital”, he said

Chafuwa said they don’t compromise on quality and that is why they have been able to score marks from their customers.

Apart from that Chafuwa emphasized the value of teamwork in every project and that asking for new ideas from other players in the game has been his strength pointing out Zeeya Creations, Dazzle Creations, Eye Level Art, Captured Moments and Dreams Pictures as some of the films that helped him reach his current height.

According to Chafuwa, they are currently operating from Area 49, New Gulliver in Lilongwe where their offices are located and they have launched a photo studio in the same building as one way of responding to customers demand.

“The passion for photography is what has inspired us and in addition, there has been a demand from people who have been asking us to have a photo studio for random pictures at any time, because for a long, we only invested much on taking outdoor pictures, considering all that, we decided to respond to the factors, “he said

Lilongwe-based Makeup artist Sibongire Kayange described Stunt as a firm which is on top of the game in as far as photography discipline is concerned, they don’t disappoint on quality and that they deliver on time.

“As an artist, I have worked with them in both social and corporate events, I have no problem with them, they are always professional in whatever they do,” she said

Officials from Partners in hope also expressed satisfaction with Stunt photography saying the film gives the best services worthy credits.

Stunt photography was established in 2016 and specialized in graphic designing, Photography Training and corporate events management.

