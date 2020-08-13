Renowned Malawi pediatrician dies in South Africa: Co-owner of Lilongwe City Centre Clinic

A renowned Malawian pediatrician Dr. Peter Kazembe, who was a specialist in treating children infected with HIV and Ais in Malawi, died in a South African hospital aged 65, on Tuesday where he was being treated for cancer.

He died at Sandton Medi-Clinic in Johannesburg here he had been admitted to since May this year.

Kazembe, who is survived by a wife Hilda, a son and two daughters, was a co-owner of the Lilongwe City Centre Clining Clinic and worked as the chief of pediatrics at Kamuzu Central Hospital in Lilongwe as well as executive director at the Baylor College of Medicine Children’s Foundation Malawi before he retired from public service last year.

He was an associate professor of clinical pediatrics at Baylor College of Medicine, Texas, United States.

In addition to his roles in pediatric HIV care, he was involved in malaria research and control activities nationally and internationally.

He previously served on the Technical Review Panel of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. He served on a number of World Health Organization (WHO) expert committees and was member of the WHO Technical Reference Group on Pediatric HIV/ART care and the Expert Panel on Drug Evaluation.

The family has said burial arrangements will be announced later but confirmed he will be interred in Lilongwe, where he worked for a long time.

