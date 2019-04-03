ACB warns chiefs against corruption during electoral period

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has warned chiefs to restrain from corrupt practices during the campaigns in readiness of the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Speaking during the meeting with chiefs and their subjects in Traditional Authority Zulu in Mchinji, ACB public education officer Chifundo Sohaya said it is a crime for chiefs to advise voters to vote for a candidate because he gave them a handout.

Sohaya warned that once caught in bribery case, they will pay a fine of K500 000 or in default serve two years in priso.

During the meeting people were also oriented on the voting procedures and what they are supposed to do on May 21 the polling day.

One of the villagers, Joackim Jere hailed MEC For the meeting saying it is an eye opener.

