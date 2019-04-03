Japanese NGO donates books  to Nalikule College

A Japanese organization, Nippon Foundation, through the Japanese Embassy in Lilongwe, has donated 90 books to Nalikule College of Education.

The donation is one way of introducing various aspects of Japanese culture and promote cooperation between Malawi and Japan.

Speaking during the handover ceremony held at the college on Tuesday, Japanese Ambassador to Malawi, Kae Yanagisawa said the books will help increase the limited knowledge about Japan.

“Since 2008, the Nippon foundation has donated books in different fields such as economics and business, society and culture and history to four educational institutions such as Mzuzu University in Malawi,” she explained.

Yanagisawa added that the foundation has also assisted African countries in other development sectors such as smallholder agriculture farming through the Sasakawa project.

Director of Higher Education, Dr Samson Mbewe expressed gratitude for the continuous support the Japanese government renders to Malawi in the sector of education.

“These books will greatly assist those who get the opportunity to travel to Japan for studies to not experience culture shock because they will have acquired prior knowledge of life in Japan,” Mbewe said.

Mbewe further requested the Japanese government to send professors from their country to Malawian colleges to assist in strengthening quality of education.

In her remarks, Principal for Nalikule College, Dr Ambumulire Phiri described the donation as timely and relevant as it would allow the students to be exposed to the Japanese culture and broaden their world view beyond Africa.

“We have about five thousand volumes of books in our library which we are still working on building, so having additional books that are relevant is a good thing for us,” Phiri said.

Nalikule College of Education was constructed in 2016 with a grant of 1.327 billion Japanese Yen and currently it has 600 students.

