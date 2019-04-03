Women’s football game free for all: Malawi faces Mozambique in Olympic qualifier

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has announced that the 2020 Olympic first leg qualifier between Malawi Women’s Football National team and Mozambique at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre on Thursday will be free of charge for all.

FAM General Secretary Alfred Gunda said the association made the decision to encourage w Malawians to fully support the women’s national football team as they play their first competitive game at home since 2012.

“We would like to see our women’s football team being supported by all Malawians. This is not the first time as we did it before in 2016 and 2012. We want to encourage more Malawians to come and appreciate our women stars.

“We have big name stars in Chawinga sisters Tabitha and Temwa who have shone in Europe and beyond but most Malawians have never seen them play at home. So this is the opportunity for Malawians to watch them,” said Gunda.

Women’s team head coach Abel Mkandawire has hailed FAM for the initiative saying this will boost morale for the girls.

The team’s last home outing in a competitive match was a 4-2 win over Zambia in a 2012 Women’s AFCON qualifier back in Janaury 2012.

