ActionAid Malawi embraces promoting girls education

ActionAid Malawi says is embracing in promoting the education standards of the girls in the country in older for them to be self reliant and responsible citizens of the country in the future.

Program Coordinator for ActionAid Malawi-Lilongwe Peri Urban, Chimwemwe Gondwe said the remarks in an exclusive interview saying that their organization is prioritizing in empowering girls by making sure that they are living in a decent environment that would enable them to achieve their goals in future.

“As ActionAid Malawi we are centering at promoting the rights of girls by observing that they are living in a better and safe environment that can help them to achieve their various dreams in life.

“As a nongovernmental organization we believe in investing in girls for future harvest,” said Gondwe.

She also said that it is a desire of ActionAid Malawi to help girls in the country to access decent Jobs after completing their education.

However she said that, there is a need for the government and stakeholders in the country to extremely support girls’ rights especially right to education saying that, right to education is the only key which can help the girls to be on respectable jobs in future.

Recently, ActionAid Malawi conducted girls’ interface meeting where girls from various schools around Lilongwe highlighted challenges which they face that hinder them in achieving their goals, the challenges included; poor quality education and lack of required skills that enables to penetrate the work world.

Deputy Director of Social Welfare in the Ministry of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare, Anne Namagonya urged girls in the country to entirely concentrate on their education if they have to achieve their goes in future.

“On behalf of our ministry am advising the girls to work hard at school by setting out goes in order for them to become what they want in future,” said Namagonya.

She said that, Government through their ministry is currently implementing different programs aimed at ending child marriages and harmful cultural practices to make sure girls are focusing on their education in order for them to achieve what they want in life.

