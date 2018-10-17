UTM unveils plans for Salima: Kaliati says lakeshore district to revitalise Malawi economy

The United Transformation Movement (UTM) has unveiled ambitious plans for the residents of Salima, saying it will improve the central region’s lakeshore district’s agriculture sector and water supply.

Speaking on Monday during a political rally at Njenga Full Primary School in the district, UTM secretary general Patricia Kaliati said Salima is one of the districts with the potential to revitalise the country’s economy if provided with necessary resources.

She said it is worrisome to see residents facing problems while they have abundant water which can transform their livelihoods through agriculture.

“We have a lot in store for Salima. We will improve the district’s agriculture productivity through provision of high –tech machinery which will enhance crop production.

“We will also provide a well-defined market for produce,” said Kaliati.

She added that the UTM would revive Chipoka Harbour if elected into office in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Speaking earlier, group village head Tembwe said most communities have no access to safe-drinking water, hence, putting lives at risk of contracting diseases such as cholera.

During the rally, UTM unveiled Evans Kagwira and Moses Kasinya as aspiring parliamentarians for Salima Central Constituency while four aspirants have expressed interest to contrast on UTM ticket as ward councillors.

