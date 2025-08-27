Activist Calls for United Civil Society Front Against Sex Trafficking

Women’s rights champion and member of the Women’s Manifesto Movement, Lingalireni Mihowa, has urged Malawian civil society organizations to build a powerful united movement to disrupt sex and human trafficking in the country.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting in Lilongwe on Tuesday, Mihowa expressed concern over authorities’ failure to decisively deal with what she described as a “complex but neglected” crisis—warning that Malawi has now become a source, transit, and destination for trafficking victims.

“Sex trafficking is one of the most perverse forms of human rights abuse requiring urgent redress,” Mihowa said.

“We need a strong and passionate movement of allies, partners, victims and survivors to break barriers, spotlight vulnerabilities, demand law enforcement, and drive massive public awareness.”

Adding weight to the call, Caleb Ng’ombo, Executive Director of People Serving Girls at Risk (PSGR), revealed that the organization handles at least 23 sex trafficking cases every week, underscoring the scale of the crisis and the urgency for collective action.

Tsitsi Matekaire, Equality Now’s Global Lead on Sexual Exploitation, echoed the appeal, stressing that contextualized, homegrown solutions such as these help create safe spaces for victims and survivors.

The meeting was organized by PSGR with financial backing from Equality Now.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :