Pacific Limited’s cooporate social responsibility CSR Initiative Brings Relief to Lilongwe Residents.

Residents of Lilongwe’s Traditional Authority Kabudula, specifically in Thumba and Kochera villages, have expressed gratitude to Pacific Limited for rehabilitating approximately 45 broken boreholes in the Lilongwe Demera constituency through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

In an interview with Nyasatimes newspaper , Madalo Ezara from Kochera village praised the Pacific Limited Borehole Rehabilitation Project, saying before the project team arrived, women were struggling to access clean and safe water, often walking long distances to fetch water.

Ezara assured the project team that the community would implement measures to protect the boreholes from vandalism and theft.

Esdras Julius, a resident of Thumba 2 village, echoed similar sentiments, stating that water challenge was a serious problem in their area.

“People were forced to drink water from rivers and other unprotected sources, Julius welcomed the rehabilitation project, highlighting its positive impact on the community.”

James Msusa, Team Leader for the Pacific Limited Borehole Rehabilitation Project, explained that the initiative is part of the company’s CSR efforts.

To date, Pacific Limited has rehabilitated over 9,000 boreholes free of charge, saving trillions of hours for women and girls who would have otherwise been searching for clean water.

The project has been ongoing since its inception in 2015.

The community’s appreciation for Pacific Limited’s efforts demonstrates the positive impact of CSR initiatives on local communities. By providing access to clean water, Pacific Limited is improving the lives of residents in Lilongwe and contributing to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

