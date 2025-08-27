Kabambe Exposes Mutharika: “He Has a Legacy of Failure, Division, and Betrayal”

At a charged rally in Mulanje, United Transformation Movement (UTM) President Dr. Dalitso Kabambe tore into Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika’s public service record, branding it “a legacy of failure and betrayal of Malawians.”

Kabambe said Mutharika’s failures did not start with his presidency, but were already written in his disastrous ministerial stints.

🔹 As Minister of Education, Mutharika failed to resolve the University of Malawi’s academic freedom crisis, leaving students and lecturers stranded while trampling on intellectual independence.

🔹 As Minister of Foreign Affairs, Kabambe said, Mutharika blundered Malawi into its worst diplomatic meltdown in decades by expelling British High Commissioner Fergus Cochrane-Dyet. That reckless act cost Malawi its biggest donor, dried up foreign exchange, and plunged the nation into crippling fuel shortages.

🔹 As Minister of Justice, Mutharika looked on helplessly as the judiciary collapsed under a prolonged strike, paralysing courts and shutting ordinary Malawians out of justice.

Kabambe went further, accusing Mutharika of being the chief architect of division through the quota system—a policy that locked out countless Malawians from the North from equal access to schools, universities, and jobs.

A senior public servant from Thyolo, speaking at the rally, did not mince words: “To him, our brothers and sisters from the North were treated as second-class citizens—as though they were not Malawians.”

The official then thundered: “Mutharika failed when he was younger, sharper, and full of energy. Today, he is old, tired, and out of touch. If he could not deliver then, what miracle will he perform now when he is frail and senile? Malawi cannot afford to be dragged backwards by a man whose legacy is failure, division, and betrayal.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :