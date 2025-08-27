Standard Bank Plc aims at driving sustainable economic growth

Standard Bank Plc says it is aiming at driving sustainable economic growth by creating value for the societies through building sustainable business developments.

Chief Executive Officer Philip Mandinga disclosed this on Tuesday in Lilongwe during the launch of bank’s 2024 Sustainability Report themed at “Driving Malawi’s Growth for a Sustainable Future.”

He said as an institution they are focusing on deepening financial inclusion and health, accelerating climate action and energy transition, invest in infrastructure for inclusive growth as well as promoting enterprise growth and job creation.

“What we have done is to drive the Malawi’s growth, but we want to do this in a sustainable manner, so that we have a sustainable future as a country, so if you look at initiatives that we will be supporting for example in mining, agriculture, we want to support in smart climate agriculture, we also want to make sure that investors that are coming into mining sector, they are compliant with issues of governance, our laws as well as environment that’s what is part of sustainability agenda,” he said.

Head of Programmes Support at International Organizations for Migration (IOM) Malawi office Alina Zalewski said it is crucial to leverage on sustainability growth especially this time as Malawi is struggling with issues of climate change leading to an increase in poverty levels and there is need for institutions to look out to everyone in making sure that no one is living behind in terms of economic growth.

The report also captures stores from customers themselves, including testimonials from businesses that have benefited from the bank’s support.

