Malawi achieves global 95-95-95 target ahead of December 2025 deadline

National AIDS Commission (NAC) 2025 data estimates shows that the country has successfully achieved the global 95-95-95 targets by the end 2024 ahead of December, 2025 deadline.

The estimates also highlights the the decline of HIV prevalence among adults from 14 per cent in late 1990’s to 7 per cent in 2024 while the number of new HIV infections have dropped by 90 per cent from 115,000 in1990 to 12,000 in 2024.

It further shows decline in AIDS related deaths from 80,000 in 2003 to 14000 in 2024.

NAC Chief Executive Officer, Dr Beatrice Matanje attributed the achievements to several interventions her commission and its strategic partners are undertaking to reduce the spread, improving the lives of those infected and affected among others.

“This is a significant milestone in national response to HIV and AIDS as the country is progressing towards ending the epidemic as a public threat by 2030 as well as contributing to the human capital development for a healthy and wealthy Malawi by 2063,” she said.

Matanje however bemoaned challenges like dwindling of resources, stigma and discrimination, misinformation, culture and traditional norms as well as myths sorrounding HIV and AIDS.

