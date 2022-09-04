Activist Humphrey Mvula, Mvula demand Chizuma’s resignation over alleged incompetence

Malawians’ goodwill for the Director General (DG) for the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Martha Chizuma, seems to be waning following demands by activists and ordinary Malawians that she should resign.

Chizuma, who rode to her current position on the support of the citizenry, has apparently become an enemy for people who believe she is not doing enough to combat corruption.

The ACB czar has come under intense fire with activist and social commentator Humphrey Mvula calling for her immediate resignation after it emerged that the bureau has lost crucial evidence connected to the UTM investigation on the 44 vehickes which the party bought.

Mvula’s call adds to hundreds of voices on social media from Malawians across the country who have also asked Chizuma to give way and let other competent people lead the Bureau.

UTM is believed to have corruptly bought the 44 vehicles which prompted a whistle blower to petition the Bureau to open investigations.

However, Weekend Nation revealed that a query statement relating to the probe into the source of funding for the UTM’s 44 new vehicles has gone missing at the ACB.

Whistle blower Gosten Chimseu who submitted the query, suspects ACB officials, conniving with UTM officials have done so deliberately so that the party is not probed.

In the query statement, Chimseu says the vehicles were dubiously acquired by Khwesi Msusa, a close associate and confidante of UTM President and State Vice President Saulos Chilima.

Mvula says this shows that Chizuma has failed to run ACB and must resign.

“In all fairness, this is incompetency at its best. She needs to resign and an inquiry must be instituted to find out how this happened, if there was collision between UTM officials and ACB officers,” said Mvula.

Immediately after the story came out, some Malawians also wrote on various social media platforms calling for the resignation of Chizuma, saying she has failed Malawians.

The revelation of the missing document, comes barely a day after it was also revealed in the media that the ACB has not yet started implementing President Lazarus Chakwera’s directive to launch a four-months Anti-Corruption campaign to run until December when the country commemorates the World Anti-Corruption Day.

Chizuma complained that she is not able to start the company due to funding challenges which have also affected the fight against corruption.

However, it recently emerged that her office received K6.3 billion this year from Treasury up from K4.3 billion in 2020.

In addition, the ACB also received special funding from Treasury amounting MK400 million for the prosecution of Sattar corruption cases.

Chizuma could not be reached for a comment but she earlier told the media that her office indeed received a query statement from Chimseu regarding the dubious purchase of the 44 UTM new vehicles.

Msusa refused to comment, saying the issue was under probe while UTM spokesperson Frank Mwenifumbo earlier told the media that the party could not comment on issues which the ACB was investigating.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!