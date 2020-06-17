 Activist Namiwa claims getting death threats

Former State House press officer and Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) executive director, Sylvester Namiwa, claims he is receiving death threats for being critical to government on governance and human rights issues.

Namiwa told Nyasa Times in an interview that he is currently living in fear after receiving the threats through phone calls and text messages.

“This morning at exactly 11:06hrs, I received a call who according to the one minute conversation, indicated that he was sent to deliver a message to me. He said the message to me was that my days were numbered since investigations to establish my dwelling house, regular places I visit and the vehicle details I use have been collected and they are ready to silence me,” he said.

Namiwa added that the call was followed by a text message from the same phone line, reinforcing the same message.

“Preliminary findings have shown that the number was registered in the name of (Nyasa Times has deliberately concealed the identities of the suspected caller). The matter has since been reported to the police at Lilongwe Police Station where a statement has dully been recorded,” he said.

Meanwhile, Namiwa has vowed that no amount of intimidations or threats would stop his institution from being the voice of the voiceless.

He warned perpetrators of politically-sponsored violence to immediately stop ‘because soon or later they shall be held personally accountable for their actions’.

“Their masters too are being warned against such barbaric acts which will lead to their prosecution,” cautioned Namiwa.

Lilongwe Police deputy publicist Foster Benjamin asked for more time to comment on the matter.

