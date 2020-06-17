From the wall of Hope Mezuwa: The case of SKC, be great at whatever task
The country’s vice-president Saulos Klaus Chilima (SKC) may not be your preferred political player and you may not even like him. But you surely can learn a thing or two from him.
The same energy, drive and motivation he exuded when he sought the presidential seat, he continues to showcase it even when the best he can get is only the vice presidency.
At COMESA, last year, he rode a tractor in the rain, did push-ups in Mzuzu and knelt down at Likuni. We probably thought he was too desperate to become Malawi’s president.
This year he lifted a bag of fertilizer at most of his rallies, hoisted the national flag in the famous Zomba speech, bent his knees before an audience in Mangochi and traveled far and wide in Malawi. Desperate for Vice Presidency? I don’t think so.
It’s about doing your best in every task you are given, big or small. Strive for excellence in every step of the game. Saulos Chilima is a winner. Lazarus Chakwera is a great leader; he saw a winner in SKC way before alliances were a must! He said it in parliament back then.
Chilima has a great work ethic and focus. The man literally has led the formation of a party from scratch to a Presidential contending party in just over 1 year that is growing daily. He has brought change to how campaigns are conducted in Malawi not only with the impressive branding and marketing communication, but especially in the content on the political message. Just listen to him when he is delivering his speeches, the audience literally hangs on every word he says. Malawians have learnt their rights and what expectations they must have because of this new way of political… Read more »
I like this article. Well-written, concise, short and straight to the point, with photos. #Khenge
Love him or hate him, the guy is a genius. He has turned Malawi politics upside down. No more business as usual for corrupt governments and taking people for granted anymore. As much as DPP shooting themselves in the foot, they are just as scared of SKC to the point of copying anything he says. Panic mode. 5K fertilisers and jobs for instance. Malawians should stop voting for politicians for their association with a particular party colour but rather one’s character. To be honest, that’s a tall order with our society at the moment. But we did not know we… Read more »
Very very true. Chilima, just like MILLIONS of Malawians just need the change, regardless of who takes them to the promised land.
Bravo Chilima, bravo Chakwera and yes, GET IN NEXT WEEK.
It can’t said better than this. I like the way you have summarized this you have reminded us where it sll started.
The impression bar must be on the floor if you want people to be impressed with performative politicians. What Atupele/Nakhumwa/Mia are doing is what we should be impressed with, policies, issues and non populism NOT drama acting and gossipy rumours
True!