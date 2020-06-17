From the wall of Hope Mezuwa: The case of SKC, be great at whatever task

The country’s vice-president Saulos Klaus Chilima (SKC) may not be your preferred political player and you may not even like him. But you surely can learn a thing or two from him.

The same energy, drive and motivation he exuded when he sought the presidential seat, he continues to showcase it even when the best he can get is only the vice presidency.

At COMESA, last year, he rode a tractor in the rain, did push-ups in Mzuzu and knelt down at Likuni. We probably thought he was too desperate to become Malawi’s president.

This year he lifted a bag of fertilizer at most of his rallies, hoisted the national flag in the famous Zomba speech, bent his knees before an audience in Mangochi and traveled far and wide in Malawi. Desperate for Vice Presidency? I don’t think so.

It’s about doing your best in every task you are given, big or small. Strive for excellence in every step of the game. Saulos Chilima is a winner. Lazarus Chakwera is a great leader; he saw a winner in SKC way before alliances were a must! He said it in parliament back then.

