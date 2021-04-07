Activist Namiwa risks arrest over calling Malawi President Chakwera ‘a joker, time-waster and a comedian’
Inspector General of Police George Kainja has hinted that police have launched an investigations against outspoken human rights activist and head of the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (Cdedi) , Silvester Namiwa, over disparaging comments he made against President Lazarus Chakwera in which he described Chakwera as a joker, time-waster and a comedian following his change of tune on the Cabinet reshuffle.
Kainja said head of CID at police headquarters had summoned Nyasa Times chief reporter Watipaso Mzungu over a story published on Nyasa Times April 2, 2021 in which he quoted a statement by Cdedi issued by Namiwa.
The police chief said Mzungu’s summoning over a story which was deemed critical of President Chakwera was just an interview which is part of their on-going investigation.
Said Kainja: “We are not investigating Watipaso in this but we were interviewing him for an investigation on something else.”
But Cdedi’s Namiwa has said he is not scared of the prospects of being arrested.
He said: “Malawi is no longer a one-party state which was characterised by rule of darkness, fear and death.”
Cdedi said Malawi Police Service (MPS) and President Chakwera should know that “Malawians will never be intimidated with such acts by the police, in a democratic state where everyone is supposed to enjoy freedom of expression.”
He said: “It is for this reason that CDEDI is challenging government that Malawi will never slide back to dictatorship and that CDEDI and it’s leadership will never retreat or surrender.”
Meanwhile, Media Institute of Southern Africa (Misa)-Malawi Chapter issued a statement which described the police’s conduct as an attack on media freedom.
Misa-Malawi also cited another incident reported by Nyasa Times that happened on April 2, 2021 where Joy Radio journalist Enock Balakasi was detained for two hours by Kawale Police for covering and taking pictures at an incident in Kawale, Lilongwe where police were trying to bring order after a resident threatened to commit suicide.
The police accused Balakasi of carrying out his duties without seeking permission, deleted pictures from his phone and later released him unconditionally.
Parliament shall not make law respecting an establishment of religion nor prohibiting free exercise thereof: nor a bridging the freedom of speech or the press or the right of citizens peacefully to assemble and to petition government for a redress of grievances.
The French, too canonized free speech in article 9 and 10 of 1789 Declaration on the Rights of Man and citizens.
No intimidation to anyone. No intimidation to journalists.
Is Malawi an island which wants to operate away from the rest of civilized world! Move away from those Draconian Laws of oppressing free speech.
Inu munkatukwana APM koma sadakumangeni. Lero mwanyozedwa chifukwa cha kulephera kwanu ndiye muyambe kumanga anthu? Tayamba kuziona nkhanza zija. Mbambadi fisi ndi fisi sasintha. Ambuye achite nanu!
Dziko losauka ngati zochitika mbweeee. Namiwa ndi wa dpp and anthuwa ali ndi zolinga. Wina ndi Willy Malimba.
It is very true that Chakwela is a joker and comedian. Any reasonable person can see that. The bible says do not cheat. But this Chakwela (fallen man of God) does that as normal. Very shameful!! If a president fails to chose his ministers, what else can he do? Presiding over functions? Useless!!!! Failed leadership. Chakwela will be remembered as a worst president in the history of Malawi. Bloodshed president.
Not only is Chakwera a joker or comedian is a confused, directionless half wit. He has doesnt even know what he is doing. He acting drama. FREAK!!!!!!!!
Wayankhula ngamo! This Kwantelekwantele guy is wasting our time and joking with our lives!
Aka ndika bungee ka DPP so kasamanamizire Kuti kakupanga za Huma Rights nthawi ya campaign Manali kumbuyo Kwa DPP achina Chakwera ndi SKC anali anthu owukila Boma panopa akufuna kupitiliza zomwe ankapanga muulamuliro wawo. Ulendo uwu sizitheka ndipo sitilora Kuti wina akakhuta azingotukwana a Puledenti ndi awachiwiri wawo. A polisi tazingogwilani ntchito yanu ndipo muuzane mupeze zochita zina otherwise mukathera Ku ndende
The dude used to call all manner of names to APM and said when there were vacancies it was party cronies taking them and now he is president and doing the same stupid things. Imagine his chief secretary has appointed Tony Bandulo as director of E government yet the dude has a mere MCE certificate and a certificate for phone repairs from Sanwecka. Chakwera is not only dull but redundant in thinking that is why he is hiring back people from retirement to run government affairs.
Why stoop so low Mr President? We’re tired of this drama that’s why we voted Peter muthalika out of office..just focus on ur campaign promises..Malawians want development! Whether Namiwa is cadet or not we shud never as Malawians condone this bhaviour of govts using police..if we clap hands for it now tomorrow it will worsen…never shud chakwera make our demonstrations of Muthalika must fall invain! Never
I dont like Namiwa, but i will defend the right to speech of any Malawian to express their opinion.
The President is not God, if people think he is stupid or useless or a joke, so what?? Its their own useless and stupid opinion and they have a right to it.
Lets not create mini Gods in this country, it is what has destroyed many African nations: Intolerance.
Focus in development, not punishing citizens for thinking and expressing.