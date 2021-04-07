Kazako says Malawians need to actual death date of  Wa Mutharika: Born Ryson Thom, lived as Bingu and died as Daniel Phiri

As some Malawians continue to take to social media to celebrate the life of Bingu wa Mutharika, government has said it is high time the nation knew the actual date the former president died.

Bingu died a sudden death in his eighth year as President. He ruled the country from 2004 until his death in April 2012 after suffering from a cardiac arrest and there were three different signs of date of death [5th April; 6 April and 7 April].

Why there were three different signs of date of death remains one of unanswered questions to date.

However, some Malawians thought government would conduct a ceremony to celebrate his life particularly for his great role in developing the nation.

But the Minister of Information, Gospel Kazako said Bingu was a great leader worthy celebrating, but that can be if his actual date of death is known.

“One of the things that we have to agree as a nation when did Dr. Bingu wa Mutharika die? Did he die on 5th April or 6th April or 7th April?

“So, we are humbly requesting those that were there to literally come out so that this can go in the books of history, but also it is going be very ease for government to set a day to be celebrating his life,” said Kazako, who is also government spokesperson.

He further outlined that such information would be important for “planning purposes and history sake”.

Kazako explained:”You know, there things that we are able to see that initiated by the late Bingu. There also certain plans that this government has taken a position to continue implementing projects that were earmarked by him.”

The Information Minister described the Tonse Alliance administration as a civilized government that respects all former Heads of State which is why President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera took time to visit former Presidents [ Dr. Joyce Banda, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika and Dr. Bakili Muluzi).

“We are a civilized government, but also we believe in unity, love, harmony and we believe in doing things very well and we don’t believe in sowing seeds of disunity or hatred.

“And we respect all the former Heads of State. So we need to put everything in the right perspective and everything must be very accurate,” he said.

Bingu was born as Brighton Webster Ryson Thom on February 24 1921 but changed his name to be Bingu wa Mutharika and when he died as government was trying to hide his death and took his body to South Africa under the name of ‘Daniel Phiri’.

Government erected Wa Mutharika’s statue at Parliament premises in Lilongwe.

