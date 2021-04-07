Kazako says Malawians need to actual death date of Wa Mutharika: Born Ryson Thom, lived as Bingu and died as Daniel Phiri
As some Malawians continue to take to social media to celebrate the life of Bingu wa Mutharika, government has said it is high time the nation knew the actual date the former president died.
Bingu died a sudden death in his eighth year as President. He ruled the country from 2004 until his death in April 2012 after suffering from a cardiac arrest and there were three different signs of date of death [5th April; 6 April and 7 April].
Why there were three different signs of date of death remains one of unanswered questions to date.
However, some Malawians thought government would conduct a ceremony to celebrate his life particularly for his great role in developing the nation.
But the Minister of Information, Gospel Kazako said Bingu was a great leader worthy celebrating, but that can be if his actual date of death is known.
“One of the things that we have to agree as a nation when did Dr. Bingu wa Mutharika die? Did he die on 5th April or 6th April or 7th April?
“So, we are humbly requesting those that were there to literally come out so that this can go in the books of history, but also it is going be very ease for government to set a day to be celebrating his life,” said Kazako, who is also government spokesperson.
He further outlined that such information would be important for “planning purposes and history sake”.
Kazako explained:”You know, there things that we are able to see that initiated by the late Bingu. There also certain plans that this government has taken a position to continue implementing projects that were earmarked by him.”
The Information Minister described the Tonse Alliance administration as a civilized government that respects all former Heads of State which is why President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera took time to visit former Presidents [ Dr. Joyce Banda, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika and Dr. Bakili Muluzi).
“We are a civilized government, but also we believe in unity, love, harmony and we believe in doing things very well and we don’t believe in sowing seeds of disunity or hatred.
“And we respect all the former Heads of State. So we need to put everything in the right perspective and everything must be very accurate,” he said.
Bingu was born as Brighton Webster Ryson Thom on February 24 1921 but changed his name to be Bingu wa Mutharika and when he died as government was trying to hide his death and took his body to South Africa under the name of ‘Daniel Phiri’.
Government erected Wa Mutharika's statue at Parliament premises in Lilongwe.
Born Tyson Thom,lived Bingu and died Daniel Phiri.Please tell us the truth about his real name and when he died for record purposes otherwise if am asked during exams or interviews I can miserably fail it
What is important Mr kazako at this point is to learn from his death, the personal doctor of the president should be fit and ready for duty at all times and have full first aid kit located around the president and accessible. We need to have our hospitals ready and capable to handle any emergencies and not referring cases abroad. Politically we need a VP who is capable to step in as president if the President is incapacitated. As for the dates it’s an open secret, we all know they tried to cover up. He died on the same day… Read more »
Malawians don’t need such nonsense. We need development and a government that delivers. Leave the trivia alone, we have war brewing in Mozambique and have similar idle clowns that can easily be used by the Al Shabab types that we have been breeding like locusts all over the lakeshore.
A Kazako, mukusankha kudzivula komanso kuvula boma la Tonse ndi a malawi onse pagulu bwanji? Are you sure you have no files that documented the death of Malawi’s former president? Why policosize even your own bedroom? Why didn’t you just keep quiet than let other nations know about our stupidity? I’m disappointed. Tikapusa this government is going back to DPP after flustrating malawians and misery will go on and on.
The more I look at people like Kazako who seemingly were promising is the more I think about Malawi with deep grief and tears run down my cheeks for Malawi
So this is what Malawians voted you into power for. As if his death rate will create a million jobs.
Is 1921 and 2021 the same. Are you blind or you were reading the story with a preconceived mind?
Pako Kazako
Let me get the minister straight. Just because we do not know the date, then we should not celebrate Bingu’s life? Ngati musakufuna mukanangonena.
Another time waster and a joker says he doesn’t know the actual date when Bingu died. I feel sorry for our country. This country is full of time wasters and jokers who cant even follow what’s in their own government set up.
As a matter of fact the Joyce Banda administration set up a commission of enquiry to ascertain the date and all other info and here comes a time waster and joker saying he doesn’t know the date.
Why cant he go and check the records from the commission of enquiry?
5,6 or 7 ma date Ali bwino angowasiya choncho….